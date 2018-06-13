Sacramento Fire Department battles house fire

Two homes burned across the river from Sacramento State, the fire department tweeted Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighter injured battling house fire near Sacramento State

By Kellen Browning

kbrowning@sacbee.com

June 13, 2018 05:52 PM

A firefighter suffered burns to his hand during a fire that engulfed two houses near Sacramento State, fire officials said Wednesday.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District firefighter-paramedic was injured while fighting the blaze on the 200 block of Breckenwood Way in the Sierra Oaks area of Sacramento next to the American River Parkway, Metro Fire Capt. Adam Huckaby said. The injured firefighter was transported to the burn unit at UC Davis Medical Center, but the severity of the burns were unknown.

Crews from both Metro Fire and the Sacramento Fire Department worked to put out the blaze, which displaced 10 people. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Bee's Daniel Hunt contributed to this report.

