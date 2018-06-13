Investigators arrest 17, seize $4 million of illegal marijuana near Galt

Sacramento County Sheriff's Department investigators arrested 17 people and seized nearly 20,000 marijuana plants worth more than $4 million on Wednesday morning, the department said.
Investigators, working with local, state and federal authorities, served search warrants to two locations near Galt in rural Sacramento County, Sgt. Shaun Hampton said, the culmination of a "long-term investigation" that found evidence of a "large-scale illegal outdoor marijuana cultivation and trafficking operation."
Several people fled through nearby fields on foot, but were captured by "canine units, air support assets and law enforcement officers" on the ground, he said.
Thirty people were detained and 17 ultimately arrested for charges related to possession of firearms while in the commission of a felony and illegal marijuana cultivation, Hampton said. Investigators also seized 13 guns, at least two of which were reported stolen, Hampton said.
Comments