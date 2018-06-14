Sacto 911

Police investigate homicide in Northgate area

By Molly Sullivan

June 14, 2018 07:03 AM

Sacrmento Police are investigating the death of a man in the Northgate area, deeming it a homicide, the department announced Wednesday.

At 2:10 p.m., officers responded to a bystander report of a dead man lying in the area of Northgate and eastbound 160, not far from the American River. Officers searched the area for witnesses and evidence, and determined the death was suspicious, the department said.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation.

Investigators still don't know what motivated the killing, according to the release.

The identity of the man will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner's office. No other details were released.

Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM

