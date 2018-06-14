Benicia man convicted of 2015 murder of father, stepmother, 8-year-old brother

The Benicia teen who was accused of shooting and killing his father, father's fiancee and 8-year-old half brother and then burning their bodies was convicted of the murders in El Dorado County Superior Court Wednesday.
The jury deliberated for two hours before returning the verdict, the El Dorado County District Attorney said in a press release.
On the morning of Sept. 13, 2015, then 16-year-old Nolen Buchanan used a .22 caliber rifle to shoot his father, Adam Buchanan 38; his fiancee, Molly McAfee, 37; and their 8-year-old son, Gavin at their vacation cabin along Highway 193 in Greenwood. He then doused the bodies and cabin in gasoline and set them ablaze, burning the cabin to the ground, the district attorney's office said.
Buchanan drove his family's truck back to their home in Benicia and denied being at the cabin that weekend. In court, he said his father shot his stepmother and half-brother and tried to shoot him, but Buchanan said he wrestled the gun away from his father and shot him in self-defense.
Prosecutors used forensic evidence to disprove Buchanan's story, the district attorney's office said.
Buchanan had planned to take over the his father's construction business after killing his family, according to the release.
At the time of Buchanan's arraignment, The Bee reported Adam Buchanan was president and chief operating officer of Buchanan Construction in Benicia.
The family owned a pontoon party boat, two vintage cars and a vacation cabin in Greenwood where they spent weekends.
Buchanan was remanded to the El Dorado County Jail until he is sentenced on July 12.
Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM
Comments