Nolen Buchanan was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his father, stepmother, and 8-year-old half-brother in El Dorado County Superior Court Wednesday, June 13.
Nolen Buchanan was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his father, stepmother, and 8-year-old half-brother in El Dorado County Superior Court Wednesday, June 13. El Dorado County District Attorney
Nolen Buchanan was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his father, stepmother, and 8-year-old half-brother in El Dorado County Superior Court Wednesday, June 13. El Dorado County District Attorney
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Benicia man convicted of 2015 murder of father, stepmother, 8-year-old brother

By Molly Sullivan

msullivan@sacbee.com

June 14, 2018 01:58 PM

The Benicia teen who was accused of shooting and killing his father, father's fiancee and 8-year-old half brother and then burning their bodies was convicted of the murders in El Dorado County Superior Court Wednesday.

The jury deliberated for two hours before returning the verdict, the El Dorado County District Attorney said in a press release.

On the morning of Sept. 13, 2015, then 16-year-old Nolen Buchanan used a .22 caliber rifle to shoot his father, Adam Buchanan 38; his fiancee, Molly McAfee, 37; and their 8-year-old son, Gavin at their vacation cabin along Highway 193 in Greenwood. He then doused the bodies and cabin in gasoline and set them ablaze, burning the cabin to the ground, the district attorney's office said.

Buchanan drove his family's truck back to their home in Benicia and denied being at the cabin that weekend. In court, he said his father shot his stepmother and half-brother and tried to shoot him, but Buchanan said he wrestled the gun away from his father and shot him in self-defense.

Prosecutors used forensic evidence to disprove Buchanan's story, the district attorney's office said.

Buchanan had planned to take over the his father's construction business after killing his family, according to the release.

At the time of Buchanan's arraignment, The Bee reported Adam Buchanan was president and chief operating officer of Buchanan Construction in Benicia.

The family owned a pontoon party boat, two vintage cars and a vacation cabin in Greenwood where they spent weekends.

Buchanan was remanded to the El Dorado County Jail until he is sentenced on July 12.

Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question