Two lose home in Citrus Heights fire

By Molly Sullivan

msullivan@sacbee.com

June 15, 2018 09:35 AM

An early morning fire broke out in a Citrus Heights home, displacing an adult and child, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.

The fire started in the garage at home on Conover Way shortly before 1 a.m., said Capt. Chris Vestal, spokesman for the fire district. There was heavy fire pouring from the garage and flames had spread to other parts of the house when crews arrived.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to put out the blaze, he said.

No one was injured in the fire, and the cause is still under investigation, Vestal said.

Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM

