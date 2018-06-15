Man convicted of attempted murder in 2017 Citrus Heights stabbing

A 24-year-old man has been convicted of attempted murder and burglary for last year's stabbing of a Citrus Heights woman, the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.
A jury found Jordan Byers Lynch stabbed Delia Trip, 47, in her abdomen and neck after breaking into her duplex on the 6000 block of Rowan Way on Aug. 9, according to the news release.
Lynch had tried to originally enter through the woman's bedroom window before eventually breaking through her sliding-glass door with a metal pole to gain entry. Trip escaped after being stabbed twice and Lynch was tackled to the ground by neighbors who heard her screams during the attack, according to the news release.
Lauren Barber, who lived in the next-door unit of the duplex and called 911 after hearing screams, told The Bee that her fiancé Josh Estrella was one of the neighbors to hold down Lynch until the police arrived.
Lynch, who was convicted for a 2016 robbery, will be sentenced July 13 and could face up to 27 years, the District Attorney's Office said.
