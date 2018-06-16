He robbed two elderly women while they shopped. Can you identify this purse snatcher?

The Sacramento Police Department has asked citizens to help identify a suspect involved in two robberies along Stockton Boulevard last week.
At about 11:11 a.m. on June 9, the suspect grabbed a purse from an elderly Asian woman who was in a store in the 6100 block of Stockton Boulevard, the Police Department said in a news release.
A similar incident occurred around 12:42 pm on Wednesday, when the suspect grabbed a purse from an elderly Asian woman who was shopping in the 6600 block of Stockton Boulevard. In doing so, the suspect caused the victim to fall and hit her head on the asphalt. She was transported to a local hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
Surveillance cameras captured photos of the suspect, described as a black male in his late teens with short braids wearing a white tank top, black sweatpants and white shoes.
As of Friday afternoon, detectives believe the same suspect committed both crimes.
The Police Department asked people with any information about either of these robberies to contact the Sacramento Police Department dispatch center at (916) 264-5471, or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-4357. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for up to $1,000 in reward.
You can also submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.
