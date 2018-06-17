Police arrest Placerville stabbing victim who stabbed back at his attacker

Last month, Christopher Weise was stabbed in downtown Placerville. Now, he's been arrested for the same crime – police say he stabbed his alleged attacker on Sunday morning.
Weise, 45, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly stabbed Ruben Archuleta on the same street where Archuleta is said to have stabbed him, Cmdr. Kim Nida said in a news release. Archuleta was arrested a month earlier and is out of custody on pre-trial supervision, Nida said.
Archuleta was taken to the hospital, Nida said. He told police that he "felt like he was punched in the back" and turned around to see Weise holding an object. Weise quickly walked away before officers arrived, Archuleta told police.
After searching for Weise throughout the day, police took him into custody around 3 p.m., the department tweeted.
