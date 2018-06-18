Pregnant woman and child shot in south Sacramento, police say

A pregnant woman and her 5-year-old child were injured in a shooting in south Sacramento on Sunday, Sacramento police said.
Police received a 911 call reporting the shooting in the area of Lacam Circle shortly after 10 p.m., said Officer Eddie Macaulay, spokesman for the department.
When officers arrived, they found the woman and the child suffering from gunshot wounds, he said. The victims were shot a few blocks away and drove to Lacam Circle, where police found them, he said.
The woman and her child were transported to a hospital and are expected to survive, Macaulay said.
Police are still investigating the motive for the shooting, he said.
