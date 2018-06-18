Lacam Circle
Lacam Circle Google Maps
Lacam Circle Google Maps
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Pregnant woman and child shot in south Sacramento, police say

By Molly Sullivan

msullivan@sacbee.com

June 18, 2018 07:29 AM

A pregnant woman and her 5-year-old child were injured in a shooting in south Sacramento on Sunday, Sacramento police said.

Police received a 911 call reporting the shooting in the area of Lacam Circle shortly after 10 p.m., said Officer Eddie Macaulay, spokesman for the department.

When officers arrived, they found the woman and the child suffering from gunshot wounds, he said. The victims were shot a few blocks away and drove to Lacam Circle, where police found them, he said.

The woman and her child were transported to a hospital and are expected to survive, Macaulay said.

Police are still investigating the motive for the shooting, he said.

Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question