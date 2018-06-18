Husband dies at hospital from head-on truck collision that killed wife at scene near Elk Grove

The Wilton man whose wife died in a head-on collision June 12 with a big rig outside Elk Grove later succumbed to his injuries from the crash, according to information released by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office.
The couple have been identified as Dennis Pfister, 82, and Patricia Pfister, 75, by the Coroner's Office.
Dennis Pfister and his wife were heading southbound on Wilton Road when their 2000 Toyota Avalon swerved into the path of an oncoming big rig carrying a load of dead animals, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The driver of the big rig, who was traveling at 55 mph, veered left to avoid hitting their Toyota head-on, but the two vehicles collided and the big rig went down an embankment.
The couple were pulled from the car by fire crews. Patricia Pfister died at the scene from her injuries, and Dennis Pfister was transported to Kaiser South Sacramento for treatment for major injuries, the CHP told The Bee last week.
He died later that day, according to the Sacramento County Coroner.
The driver of the big rig was uninjured.
A CHP spokesman said neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to be factors in the collision.
Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM
Comments