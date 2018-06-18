CHP on scene of fatal collision near Elk Grove

The roadway was shut down in both directions on Wilton Road in Elk Grove due to a head-on collision early afternoon, Tuesday.
By
The roadway was shut down in both directions on Wilton Road in Elk Grove due to a head-on collision early afternoon, Tuesday.
By
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Husband dies at hospital from head-on truck collision that killed wife at scene near Elk Grove

By Molly Sullivan

msullivan@sacbee.com

June 18, 2018 02:12 PM

The Wilton man whose wife died in a head-on collision June 12 with a big rig outside Elk Grove later succumbed to his injuries from the crash, according to information released by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office.

The couple have been identified as Dennis Pfister, 82, and Patricia Pfister, 75, by the Coroner's Office.

Dennis Pfister and his wife were heading southbound on Wilton Road when their 2000 Toyota Avalon swerved into the path of an oncoming big rig carrying a load of dead animals, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of the big rig, who was traveling at 55 mph, veered left to avoid hitting their Toyota head-on, but the two vehicles collided and the big rig went down an embankment.

The couple were pulled from the car by fire crews. Patricia Pfister died at the scene from her injuries, and Dennis Pfister was transported to Kaiser South Sacramento for treatment for major injuries, the CHP told The Bee last week.

He died later that day, according to the Sacramento County Coroner.

The driver of the big rig was uninjured.

A CHP spokesman said neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to be factors in the collision.

Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question