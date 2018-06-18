Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

6-year-old girl who died when car overturned is identified

By Molly Sullivan

msullivan@sacbee.com

June 18, 2018 04:38 PM

The 6-year-old girl who was killed when the car she was in flipped into a ditch June 15 has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office.

Arianna Jones was riding in the back seat while her 50-year-old father was driving north on Latrobe Road when the right side wheels left the roadway and he overcorrected, the California Highway Patrol said on Facebook.

The vehicle veered off the road and overturned in a ditch.

The driver had minor injuries, CHP said, but Jones was transported by helicopter to a trauma center where she died from her injuries.

The driver and his daughter appear to have been wearing their seat belts, CHP said.

Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question