6-year-old girl who died when car overturned is identified

The 6-year-old girl who was killed when the car she was in flipped into a ditch June 15 has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office.
Arianna Jones was riding in the back seat while her 50-year-old father was driving north on Latrobe Road when the right side wheels left the roadway and he overcorrected, the California Highway Patrol said on Facebook.
The vehicle veered off the road and overturned in a ditch.
The driver had minor injuries, CHP said, but Jones was transported by helicopter to a trauma center where she died from her injuries.
The driver and his daughter appear to have been wearing their seat belts, CHP said.
Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM
Comments