Man dies after car veers off road, flips end-over-end into field

A man died after his vehicle veered off County Road 22 midday Monday and overturned multiple times, according to the California Highway Patrol. A female passenger in the car was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Physical evidence on the road suggests that around noon Monday, the man's car drifted to the right of the lanes on County Road 22 near Old River Road in Yolo County, said Woodland CHP spokesman Douglas Arlin. The driver seems to have then overcorrected left, Arlin said, sending his car off the road and into an adjacent field.
The car overturned multiple times, partially ejecting one of the passengers, before coming to a stop in the field, leaving a 300-foot field of debris in its wake, Arlin said.
Arlin said the size of the scene suggested that the vehicle was traveling at a high speed. It is not known whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.
As of Monday afternoon, all debris had been removed from the roads and traffic was flowing normally, Arlin said.
