Real estate agent stumbles upon pair burglarizing home, Placer deputies say

A real estate agent stumbled upon two suspects burglarizing a home Saturday in Placer County, authorities said.
The house was on the 23000 block of Barnes Lane in Colfax, according to a Placer County Sheriff's Office Facebook post. The witness followed the suspects when they fled the area in their vehicle, but lost them on Tokayana Way.
After spotting the vehicle traveling westbound on I-80 and conducting a felony stop at the Placer Hills Road offramp, deputies detained John Forrester, 53, and Desaray Smith, 37, according to the Sheriff's Office. Both were on probation out of Sacramento County.
Deputies found drug paraphernalia, suspected methamphetamine, a stun gun and burglary tools inside the vehicle the suspects were driving, according to the Facebook post. Later, deputies also found stolen property from the residence that had been burglarized dumped nearby, officials said.
Both Smith and Forrester were identified by the witness and booked into the Auburn jail, authorities said.
Comments