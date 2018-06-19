Redding police seek help finding shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous

Police are seeking the public's help to find a man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred in south Redding on Monday.
Officers were called to a residence located on Harrison Avenue, where they found a gunshot victim in the living room, according to a Redding Police Department news release.
Christopher Eugene Clark, 36, had multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen, police said. He was transported to Mercy Medical Center and underwent surgery for life-threatening wounds.
Witnesses identified Anthony Warren Chambers, 22, as the shooter and he is currently at large, investigators said. He is formerly a resident of Concord.
A warrant has been issued for Chambers' arrest in connection with the shooting on charges of attempted murder, assault with a firearm, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, police said. But Chambers could face additional charges as the investigation goes on, police said.
Police say Chambers had been arrested June 5 for possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and possession of methamphetamine. He was released June 6 on his own recognizance and was due back in court in July, police said.
At the time of the shooting, Chambers was also wanted by the Anderson Police Department for fleeing from police and discarding a firearm on June 11, police said.
Chambers, who sometimes goes by the names James Chappman or Anthony Chapman, is possibly associated with a white Nissan sedan and should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting or Chambers' whereabouts to contact police at (530) 225-4200.
