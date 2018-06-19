Man shot and killed in Knights Landing; 2 teens and 3 adults arrested

A man was shot and killed in Knights Landing on Monday, the Yolo County Sheriff's Office announced.
At 5:37 p.m., officers responded to calls reporting a shooting. When they arrived at the 9700 block of South Oak Grove, they found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.
Police arrested three men and two teenagers who were found near the scene. The suspects — Armando Mendez, 29, of Yuba City; Michael Margueis, 26, of Live Oak; and Trevor Morgan, 18, of Yuba City — were booked into the Yolo County jail on suspicion of murder.
The two teenage boys, ages 16 and 17, were booked into juvenile hall.
The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff's office said. No other details were released.
