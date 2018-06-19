South Lake Tahoe police are searching for a light-colored Pontiac Aztec that is similar to the one pictured above. This is not the actual suspect vehicle, police say.
South Lake Tahoe police seek vehicle in connection with homicide

By Kellen Browning

kbrowning@sacbee.com

June 19, 2018 06:45 PM

South Lake Tahoe police are searching for a car that was seen leaving the scene of a recent homicide, the department said Tuesday.

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a light-colored Pontiac Aztec that drove away from the 3600 block of Spruce Avenue on June 11 around 9:30 p.m., where police found Gregory Mitchoff lying on the ground with gunshot wounds, the department said in a news release. Mitchoff, 62, was taken to a local hospital, where he died, police said.

The department urges anyone with information about the shooting or the car to call 530-542-6110.

South Lake Tahoe Secret Witness is also offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to a conviction. Callers can dial 530-541-6800 to speak anonymously.

