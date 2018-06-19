South Lake Tahoe police seek vehicle in connection with homicide

South Lake Tahoe police are searching for a car that was seen leaving the scene of a recent homicide, the department said Tuesday.
Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a light-colored Pontiac Aztec that drove away from the 3600 block of Spruce Avenue on June 11 around 9:30 p.m., where police found Gregory Mitchoff lying on the ground with gunshot wounds, the department said in a news release. Mitchoff, 62, was taken to a local hospital, where he died, police said.
The department urges anyone with information about the shooting or the car to call 530-542-6110.
South Lake Tahoe Secret Witness is also offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to a conviction. Callers can dial 530-541-6800 to speak anonymously.
