This bear got trapped in a Subaru Outback in Lake Tahoe. How brave is the deputy who freed him?

A bear got trapped inside a Subaru Outback in Carnelian Bay in Lake Tahoe recently and destroyed the interior so badly that the doors could not be unlocked.
So a Placer County Sheriff's deputy decided the safest way to get the bear out of the car was to break the window.
Easier said then done. The Placer County Sheriff's Office released a video on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, showing the deputy breaking the window and quickly getting out of the way as the bear jumps out and flees into the forest.
Comments