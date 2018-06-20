This bear got trapped in a Subaru Outback in Lake Tahoe. How brave is the deputy who freed him?

A Placer County Sheriff's Office deputy had to rescue a bear that trapped itself inside a Subaru Outback in Carnelian Bay in Lake Tahoe recently.
By
Up Next
A Placer County Sheriff's Office deputy had to rescue a bear that trapped itself inside a Subaru Outback in Carnelian Bay in Lake Tahoe recently.
By
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

This bear got trapped in a Subaru Outback in Lake Tahoe. How brave is the deputy who freed him?

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

June 20, 2018 07:53 AM

A bear got trapped inside a Subaru Outback in Carnelian Bay in Lake Tahoe recently and destroyed the interior so badly that the doors could not be unlocked.

So a Placer County Sheriff's deputy decided the safest way to get the bear out of the car was to break the window.

Easier said then done. The Placer County Sheriff's Office released a video on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, showing the deputy breaking the window and quickly getting out of the way as the bear jumps out and flees into the forest.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question