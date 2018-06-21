Watch car slam into CHP cruiser in example of dangers of DUI

File video: The California Highway Patrol released this video of an impaired driver colliding with a CHP cruiser to illustrate how dangerous DUI driving is to everyone, especially officers who are frequently exposed to traffic.
By
Up Next
File video: The California Highway Patrol released this video of an impaired driver colliding with a CHP cruiser to illustrate how dangerous DUI driving is to everyone, especially officers who are frequently exposed to traffic.
By
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Impaired driver causes five-car crash in Marysville, CHP says

By Claire Morgan

clmorgan@sacbee.com

June 21, 2018 08:53 PM

A driver under the influence caused a five-car collision after driving down the wrong side of the road in Marysville on Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver, Phoutherro Yok of Long Beach, was found to be under the influence of alcohol as well as a controlled substance, according to the CHP.

Yok was taken to the Rideout Hospital in Marysville. No other parties involved in the crash had to be taken to a medical facility, though one complained of pain, according to the report.

The collision is still under investigation as several hit-and-runs were reported in Marysville shortly beforehand.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question