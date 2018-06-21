Impaired driver causes five-car crash in Marysville, CHP says

A driver under the influence caused a five-car collision after driving down the wrong side of the road in Marysville on Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The driver, Phoutherro Yok of Long Beach, was found to be under the influence of alcohol as well as a controlled substance, according to the CHP.
Yok was taken to the Rideout Hospital in Marysville. No other parties involved in the crash had to be taken to a medical facility, though one complained of pain, according to the report.
The collision is still under investigation as several hit-and-runs were reported in Marysville shortly beforehand.
