His friend said he wasn't returning calls. Homicide detectives now are investigating his death.

By Jordan Cutler-Tietjen

jcutler-tietjen@sacbee.com

June 24, 2018 11:46 AM

Homicide detectives are investigating a man's death in the Parkway-South Sacramento neighborhood after a friend discovered his body early Sunday morning, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

A friend of the victim called 911 at 4:07 a.m. Sunday from the 6300 block of Burns Way to report that he had found the victim deceased, Sheriff's Department Spokesman Shaun Hampton said.

The caller explained that he had shown up at the victim's residence on the corner of Burns Way and 47th Street because the victim had not been responding to his calls or texts.

Sheriff's deputies determined that, based on the condition of the victim and the interior of the residence, the circumstances of the victim's death are suspicious. Homicide detectives are speaking to "witnesses" and investigating the incident, Hampton said.

As of 10:45 a.m. Sunday, the Sheriff's Department had cordoned off the 6300 block of Burns Way with yellow tape. The white garage door on the victim's house looked warped inward, with enough space for someone to enter or exit. Hampton said he expects the block to be closed to the public for most of Sunday.

The Sacramento County coroner will release the identity of the victim once his relatives have been notified. No suspects or motive have been identified.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Department at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP. Anonymous tips can be left at www.sacsheriff.com, 916-846-TIPS or on the P3 Tips app.

