17-year-old boy pulled out of American River, taken to hospital

By Cassie Dickman

cdickman@sacbee.com

June 24, 2018 07:57 PM

Fire crews responded Sunday evening to a possible drowning near Tiscornia Beach on the American River, where a male was pulled from the water and transported to a hospital according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

A call was made by an unidentified male at about 6:42 p.m. that a 17-year-old male had last been seen about 25 feet from the shore, according to Capt. Keith Wade, Fire Department spokesperson.

The condition of the person pulled from the water is unknown at this time, Wade said.

