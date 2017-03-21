Sacramento region's most-wanted fugitives

WEEK OF: 03-21-2017 WANTED PERSON: DAVIS, Nimoy Truyan WANTED FOR: Vehicular Manslaughter SUMMARY: The Sacramento Police Department is currently seeking Nimoy DAVIS on a felony warrant for the above charge. DAVIS is described as a 27-year-old Black male, 6’ 04” tall and weighing 189 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. DAVIS was last known to reside on the 1700 block of Anoka Avenue in Sacramento. IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your Iphone or Android by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 03-21-2017 WANTED PERSON: LOPEZ, Brandon M AKA: WANTED FOR: Assault by Means of Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury SUMMARY: The Sacramento Police Department is currently seeking Brandon LOPEZ on a felony warrant for the above charge. LOPEZ is described as a 25-year-old Hispanic male, 6' tall and weighing 200 pounds, with blond hair and brown eyes. On March 13, 2016, LOPEZ punched the victim in the face and the back of the head. LOPEZ was last known to reside on the 7200 block of Swale River Way in Sacramento.
WEEK OF: 03-21-2017 WANTED PERSON: AYALA-GARCIA, David Adahi WANTED FOR: Sexual Intercourse with Minor under 16 Years of Age; Lewd Act on Child under 14 SUMMARY: The Sacramento Police Department is currently seeking David AYALA-GARCIA on a felony warrant for the above charges. AYALA-GARCIA is described as a 26-year-old Hispanic male, 5' 04" tall and weighing 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. AYALA-GARCIA was last known to reside on the 7200 block of Pepperwood Knoll Lane in Sacramento.
WEEK OF: 03-21-2017 WANTED PERSON: UNKNOWN 17-010 EGPD #17-1905 WANTED FOR: Bank Robbery SUMMARY: The Elk Grove Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the person responsible for a bank robbery that took place at the US Bank located at 9230 Elk Grove Florin Road, #120. On March 20th, at approximately 3:29 p.m., the suspect entered US Bank and approached a teller. The suspect gave the teller a threatening note demanding money. The employee feared for her safety and complied with the demands. After being given an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency, the suspect exited the bank and was last seen walking westbound into the parking lot. The suspect was described as a Caucasian male, approximately 30 years of age, 5' 09" tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. The suspect was wearing a dark colored beanie cap and had a mustache and full beard (possibly fake). He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark colored jeans.
WEEK OF: 03-14-2017 WANTED PERSON: ORTIZ, Ramon Morales WANTED FOR: Lewd Act with Victim under 15; Sexual Intercourse with Minor under 16; Possession of Obscene Matter Depicting Person under 18; Sale/Distribution Of Obscene Matter SUMMARY: The Sacramento Police Department is currently seeking Ramon ORTIZ on a felony warrant for the above charges. ORTIZ is described as a 32-year-old Hispanic male, 5' 06" tall and weighing 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. ORTIZ was last known to reside on the 5600 block of 50th Avenue in Sacramento.
WEEK OF: 03-14-2017 WANTED PERSON: FENNER, Joshua : WANTED FOR: Assault with a Deadly Weapon; Probation Violation SUMMARY: The Sacramento Sheriff's Department is currently seeking Joshua FENNER on a felony warrant for the above charges. FENNER is described as a 31-year-old White male, 5' 07" tall and weighing 145 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. FENNER and the victim got into a physical altercation. During the altercation, FENNER hit the victim with a metal pipe several times, kicked him several times, and stabbed him one time. FENNER was last known to reside on the 4400 block of Mary Lynn Lane in Carmichael.
WEEK OF: 03-14-2017 WANTED PERSON: ELLSWORTH, James WANTED FOR: Corporal Injury on Spouse or Cohabitant; Brandishing a Firearm; Probation Violation SUMMARY: The Sacramento Sheriff's Department is currently seeking James ELLSWORTH on a felony warrant for the above charges. ELLSWORTH is described as a 27-year-old White male, 5' 10" tall and weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. ELLSWORTH was involved in a relationship with the victim. ELLSWORTH physically assaulted the victim and brandished a firearm at her. ELLSWORTH also forced the victim into a residence where he kept her there against her will. ELLSWORTH was last known to reside on the 2600 block of Darwin Street in Sacramento.
WEEK OF: 03-14-2017 WANTED PERSON: MABINTON, Inimava AKA: Mava WANTED FOR: Robbery; Battery; Exhibit a Deadly Weapon/Firearm SUMMARY: The Sacramento Sheriff's Department is currently seeking Inimava MABINTON on a felony warrant for the above charges. MABINTON is described as a 20-year-old Black male, 5' 08" tall and weighing 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. MABINTON and an accomplice approached the victims, and MABINTON brandished a firearm at the victims. MABINTON and his accomplice demanded that the victims give them property, which they did. MABINTON and his accomplice then fled the scene. MABINTON was last known to reside on the 8500 block of Birch Hollow Way in Sacramento.
WEEK OF: 03-07-2017 WANTED PERSON: ALLEN, Clarence J WANTED FOR: Malicious maiming etc. animals with a prior SUMMARY: ALLEN had been evicted from his sister's residence. On July 18, 2016, while his Sister was away from the residence, ALLEN entered her back yard and with a knife carved the word "Kill" into the stomach of her female dog, Daisy. Description: ALLEN is described as a male Black adult, 31 years old, 5' 09" tall, weighing 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. ALLEN is a transient.
WEEK OF: 03-07-2017 WANTED PERSON: UNKNOWN 17-008 CHPD #17-01100 WANTED FOR: Commercial Burglary SUMMARY: The Citrus Heights Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the persons responsible for this crime. Sometime between about 2:30 PM on February 4 and about 11:00 AM on February 6, 2017, three unknown suspects gained entry from a vacant storefront at 7873 Lichen Drive into another store, 7875 Lichen Drive, stealing approximately $5,000 in clothing, and causing approximately $1,200 in damage. Suspect #1: Hispanic male, about 5' 09", with a goatee and mustache. He appears to be bald and is wearing gloves, a black hoodie with red-and-white writing on it and jeans. Suspect #2: Appears to be a Hispanic male, about 5' 10", thin with dark hair, wearing all black clothes. Suspect #3: Appears to be a heavyset Hispanic male, about 5' 08", wearing black pants and jacket and a gray T-shirt.
WEEK OF: 03-07-2017 WANTED PERSON: UNKNOWN 17-009 SPD #17-43387 WANTED FOR: Commercial Burglary SUMMARY: The Sacramento Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the persons responsible for this crime. On February 13, 2017, at about 8:36 PM, two suspects entered the Walgreens at 1401 Broadway. The suspects proceeded directly to the pharmacy and hopped the counter. Suspect 1 grabbed both victims and moved them around against their will throughout the pharmacy, demanding to be given prescription medications. Per the victims, he repeatedly gave the second suspect orders. The victim eventually unlocked the cabinet containing the controlled substances, and the suspects took over $3,800 in prescription medications. Suspect #1: Black male 19-25 years old, 5' 09" tall, 160 pounds, thin mustache, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, beanie with white stripe, gray pants with words on the upper right thigh, black sneakers. Suspect #2: Black male 19-25 years old, 5' 07" tall, 160 pounds, black hooded sweatshirt with large white logo on front, black pants, gray sneakers with white soles.
WEEK OF: 02-28-2017 WANTED PERSON: ROBINSON, James AKA: Bam WANTED FOR: Corporal Injury on Spouse or Cohabitant; Endangering Health of a Child SUMMARY: The Sacramento Police Department is currently seeking James ROBINSON on a felony warrant for the above charges. ROBINSON is described as a 29-year-old Black male, 6' 01" tall and weighing 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. ROBINSON was last known to reside on the 1500 block of Tiverton Avenue in Sacramento. On November 23, 2016, he grabbed the victim around the neck. He then pulled the victim out of his car. H also took a child in a car seat out of the car and set the car seat on the ground before driving away.
WEEK OF: 02-21-2017 WANTED PERSON: ALEXANDER, Deshawn P. AKA: DBOY WANTED FOR: Corporal Injury on spouse or cohabitant SUMMARY: The Sacramento Police Department is currently seeking Deshawn P. ALEXANDER for the above charge. ALEXANDER is described as a Male Black,29 6'-01", 176 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. ALEXANDER was last known to reside in the 1400 block of P Street in Sacramento.
WEEK OF: 02-14-2017 WANTED PERSON: HUBBARD, Antonio Tanell Distinguishing Marks: Tattoo on stomach "Only God Can Judge Me" WANTED FOR: Oral Copulation with Person under 16 SUMMARY: The Sacramento Police Department is currently seeking Antonio HUBBARD on a felony warrant for the above charge. HUBBARD is described as a 40-year-old Black male, 6' 01" tall and weighing 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. HUBBARD is a transient.
WEEK OF: 02-14-2017 WANTED PERSON: UNKNOWN 17-007 CHPD #16-10878 WANTED FOR: Commercial Burglary SUMMARY: The Citrus Heights Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the persons responsible for this crime. On December 24, 2016, throughout the day, three to four suspects cut the locks to the gate accessing several locked storage units at San Juan High School, 755l Greenback Lane, Citrus Heights. The suspects stole over $31,000 worth of tools and other auto shop class belongings. Suspect vehicles: a silver or blue late 1980's model Toyota hatchback-style vehicle, and a dark purple or black 1990's style Ford Explorer. Suspects: two males and one female with blond hair pulled into a ponytail wearing a gray jacket and Ugg-style boots. There is a possible fourth suspect.
WEEK OF: 02-14-2017 WANTED PERSON: WILKEY, Matthew John WANTED FOR: Battery against a Person causing Bodily Injury; Assault by means of Force likely to produce Great Bodily Injury SUMMARY: The Sacramento Police Department is currently seeking Matthew WILKEY on a felony warrant for the above charges. WILKEY is described as a 35-year-old White male, 5' 11" tall and weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. WILKEY is a transient. On October 29, 2016, WILKEY came up behind the victim and knocked him unconscious.
Wanted As Of: 01-31-2017 Assault with a Deadly Weapon; Battery Against a Person causing Bodily Injury; Battery Against a Person with a Previous Dating Relationship Name: HARDY, Niko Anderson Age: 24 Height: 5ft 8in Weight: 175 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown The Sacramento Police Department is currently seeking Niko HARDY on a felony warrant for the above charges. On November 11, 2016, HARDY attempted to strangle one victim, then hit the victim with a fence post. He hit a second victim in the face, and brandished a knife. HARDY was last known to reside on the 3600 block of Haywood Street in Sacramento.
WEEK OF: 01-24-2017 WANTED PERSON: CARY, Drew WANTED FOR: Robbery SUMMARY: The Sacramento Sheriff's Department is currently seeking Drew CARY on a felony warrant for the above charge. CARY is described as a 26-year-old White male, 5' 09" tall and weighing 165 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. CARY entered a bank and approached the bank teller. CARY gave the bank teller a note demanding that she give him money, and he displayed a handgun. CARY's last documented address was in Concord, California.
WEEK OF: 01-24-2017 WANTED PERSON: BLASHER, Robert WANTED FOR: Corporal Injury on a Spouse or Cohabitant; Attempted Robbery, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender SUMMARY: The Sacramento Sheriff's Department is currently seeking Robert BLASHER on a felony warrant for the above charges. BLASHER is described as a 31-year-old Black male, 6' tall and weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. BLASHER physically assaulted the victim, with whom he had been involved in a dating relationship, causing the victim to sustain injuries. BLASHER has three additional felony warrants for his arrest for domestic violence, attempted robbery, and failing to register as a sex offender. BLASHER was last known to reside on the 7400 block of Holworthy Avenue.
WEEK OF: 01-17-2017 WANTED PERSON: FUIMAONO, Anthony Raymond Distinguishing Marks: Tattoo on neck and tattoo of 'FUIMAONO" on back WANTED FOR: Carjacking; Robbery; Attempted Robbery First Degree with prior offenses SUMMARY: The Sacramento Police Department is currently seeking Anthony FUIMAONO on a felony warrant for the above charges. FUIMAONO is described as a 21-year-old Samoan male, 5' 09" tall and weighing 167 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. On December 22, 2016, FUIMAONO carjacked and robbed the victim at gunpoint. He is
WEEK OF: 01-17-2017 WANTED PERSON: MORGAIN, Johnnie Ray WANTED FOR: Corporal Injury on Spouse or Cohabitant With a prior offense; Endangering Health of a Child SUMMARY: The Sacramento Police Department is currently seeking Johnnie MORGAIN on a felony warrant for the above charges. MORGAIN is described as a 31-year-old Black male, 5’ 11” tall and weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. On January 2, 2017, MORGAIN pushed the victim and punched the victim in the face. MORGAIN was last known to reside on the 2600 block of Church Lane in San Pablo. IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your Iphone or Android by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 01-17-2017 WANTED PERSON: UNKNOWN 17-003 CHPD Case #17-00208 WANTED FOR: COMMERCIAL BURGLARY SUMMARY: The Citrus Heights Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify the suspects wanted for this crime. On January 9, 2017, at about 2:51 AM, two suspects forced entry into the Sprint Store, 7291 Greenback Lane, Citrus Heights, by shattering the front glass door. While inside, the two suspects stole multiple items with a total approximate value of $2,376.00. The suspects were associated with a newer white Mercedes sedan with the rear license plate removed. Suspects 1: White male adult wearing dark-colored pants, hooded sweatshirt, and jacket, possibly all black in color. Suspect 2: White male adult wearing dark-colored, possibly blue pants, a possible gray and black hooded sweatshirt with possible black writing across the chest area. F YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your Iphone or Andriod by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 01-10-2017 SUMITTING DATE: 01-10-2017 WANTED PERSON: WHITE, Jimmy Lee Distinguishing Marks: Forearm tattoos WANTED FOR: Attempted Murder; Assault with a Deadly Weapon; Stalking; Corporal Injury SUMMARY: The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department is currently seeking Jimmy Lee WHITE on a felony warrant for the above charges. WHITE is described as a 21-year-old Black male, 5’ 08” tall and weighing 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. WHITE and the victim were engaged in an argument when WHITE shot the victim. WHITE was last known to reside on the 4100 block of Palm Avenue. IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your Iphone or Android by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 01-10-2017 WANTED PERSON: BOWLIN, Robert WANTED FOR: Burglary; Vandalism; Grand Theft SUMMARY: The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department is currently seeking Robert BOWLIN on a felony warrant for the above charges. BOWLIN is described as a 50-year-old White male, 5’ 04” tall and weighing 140 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. BOWLIN and an accomplice forced entry into a business and took property before fleeing the scene. The Sacramento Police Department has an additional felony warrant for BOWLIN’s arrest, and the Folsom Police Department has a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest. BOWLIN was last known to reside on the 5000 block of Sully Street. IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your Iphone or Android by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 01-10-2017 WANTED PERSON: UNKNOWN 17-002 SPD Case #12-163457 WANTED FOR: Homicide SUMMARY: On June 16, 2012, at approximately 1:42 AM, several people were patronizing JB Bar and Grill at 3270 Northgate Boulevard, Sacramento, when an altercation occurred. Shots were fired and the victim was killed. Detectives are seeking information about this crime. The suspect is described as a Black male adult, 6’ 02” or taller, bald or short hair, thick, wearing an oversize white shirt. F YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your Iphone or Andriod by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 01-10-2017 WANTED PERSON: UNKNOWN 17-001 SPD Case #11-329104 WANTED FOR: Homicide SUMMARY: On Thursday, November 17, 2011, at 6:05 PM, police were called to the 1300 block of Los Robles Boulevard regarding a subject who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers located three gunshot victims. All three were transported to an area hospital. One victim later died of his injuries. The suspects were observed fleeing the area in a late 1990s to early 2000s gray 4-door sedan. The shooter(s) are described as Black males. . F YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your Iphone or Andriod by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 01-03-2017 WANTED PERSON: CORLEY, Emmanuelle Anthony WANTED FOR: Driving Under the Influence of any Drug Causing Injury; Driving when Privilege Suspended/Revoked SUMMARY: The Sacramento Police Department is currently seeking Emmanuelle CORLEY on a felony warrant for the above charges. CORLEY is described as a 19 year old male White, 5’-11” tall and weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. On September 30, 2016 CORLEY was the driver in an automobile accident at 64th St. and 14th Ave. in Sacramento. Four people were injured in this accident. CORLEY’s last know address was on the 2400 block of Hurley Way in Sacramento, CA. If you have information about any wanted person or crime Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your Iphone or Android by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 01-03-2017 WANTED PERSON: SMITH, Larry Floyd Distinguishing Marks: Tatoos on left shoulder, chest and right shoulder WANTED FOR: Corporal injury on spouse or cohabitant SUMMARY: The Sacramento Police Department is currently seeking Larry SMITH on a felony warrant for the above charge. SMITH is described as a 44-year-old white male, 5’ 10” tall and weighing 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. On March 1, 2016, SMITH punched the victim in the face and choked her. SMITH also backed his vehicle into the victim’s leg causing her to fall onto the trunk of SMITH’s vehicle. SMITH is a transient. IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your Iphone or Android by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 12-27-2016 WANTED PERSON: QUINTANILLA, Jose Francisco Distinguishing Marks: Tattoos on upper right arm, left hand, and left finger WANTED FOR: Rape by means of Force, Oral Copulation SUMMARY: The Sacramento Police Department is currently seeking Jose QUINTANILLA on a felony warrant for the above charges. QUINTANILLA is described as a 43-year-old Hispanic male, 6’ tall and weighing 195 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. QUINTANILLA was last known to reside on the 3000 block of Stanhope Way in Sacramento. . IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP Internet www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your I phone or Android by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 12-27-2016 WANTED PERSON: PIERCE, Jonathan WANTED FOR: Murder SUMMARY: The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department is currently seeking Jonathan PIERCE on a felony warrant for the above charge. PIERCE is described as a 19-year-old Black male, 5’ 08” tall and weighing 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. On December 12, 2016, PIERCE was in a vehicle with an unknown female at 2101 El Camino Avenue. PIERCE discharged a firearm at a male subject that he was meeting with at the location. The bullet missed the male subject and hit the victim. The victim died from the injuries he sustained as a result of being shot. PIERCE’s last known residence was on Restoration Court in Sacramento. PIERCE also has ties to Oakland and the surrounding Bay Area. IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your I phone or Android by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 12-27-2016 WANTED PERSON: ESCOLAR, Christoneil WANTED FOR: Burglary SUMMARY: The Sacramento Police Department is currently seeking Christoneil ESCOLAR on a felony warrant for the above charge. ESCOLAR is described as a 34-year-old Hispanic male, 6’ 01” tall and weighing 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. On October 3, 2016, ESCOLAR broke into an apartment on 12th Street in Sacramento. He is a transient. . IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your I phone or Android by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 12-20-2016 WANTED PERSON: VALENCIA, Paul AKA: Shorty Distinguishing Marks: Tattoos: “4” on back of upper left arm; “1” on back of upper right arm WANTED FOR: Assault with a Deadly Weapon; Willfully Causes or Permits Elder Abuse SUMMARY: The Sacramento Police Department is currently seeking Paul VALENCIA on a felony warrant for the above charges. VALENCIA is described as a 39-year-old Hispanic male, 5’ 11” tall and weighing 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. On October 2, 2016, VALENCIA punched and pushed the victim to the ground. He was last known to reside on the 7900 block of 18th Avenue in Sacramento. IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your iphone or Android by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 12-13-2016 WANTED PERSON: BARRON, Tina AKA: ZAVALA, Tina PAMPLONA, Angelina Distinguishing Marks: Numerous tattoos WANTED FOR: Attempted Murder, Resisting a Peace Officer, Possession of Narcotics Paraphernalia SUMMARY: The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department is currently seeking Tina BARRON on a felony warrant for the above charges. BARRON is described as a 34-year-old Hispanic female, 5’ 04” tall and weighing 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. BARRON was involved in a physical altercation with the victim. BARRON stabbed the victim multiple times during the altercation. There is an arrest warrant for BARRON for this incident. There is a second arrest warrant for BARRON for resisting/obstructing a peace officer, possession of narcotics paraphernalia, and possession of narcotics. BARRON was last known to reside in Galt, California. IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your Iphone or Android by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 12-13-2016 WANTED PERSON: DAYS, Michael Distinguishing Marks: Tattoos Layla and Love behind left ear WANTED FOR: Parole Violation SUMMARY: The California Department of Corrections is currently seeking Michael DAYS on a felony warrant for the above charge. DAYS is described as a 29-year-old Black male, 5’ 11” tall and weighing 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. On May 17, 2016, DAY’s parole agent was notified that he is a suspect in several Robberies in the Sacramento area. DAYS was last known to reside on the 1600 block of Scarlet Ash Avenue in Sacramento. DAYS IS CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your Iphone or Android by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 12-06-2016 WANTED PERSON: EDWARDS, Jessica AKA: Peaches WANTED FOR: Assault with a Deadly Weapon; Battery; Possession of Narcotics and Paraphernalia SUMMARY: The Sacramento Police Department is currently seeking Jessica EDWARDS on a felony warrant for the above charges. EDWARDS is described as a 37-year-old White female, 5’ 04” tall and weighing 110 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes. On May 1, 2016, EDWARDS stabbed the victim. She is transient. IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your Iphone or Android by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 12-06-2016 WANTED PERSON: UNKNOWN 16-032 WANTED FOR: Homicide SUMMARY: On December 1, 2016, the Sacramento Police Department responded to a drive-by shooting that occurred at 6765 Tortola Way in South Sacramento. A 26-year-old female, Ariyana Jones, who was putting her children to bed, was struck by one of the bullets that riddled the front of the residence. The investigation thus far has not revealed any leads as to why this residence was targeted. The occupants did not have a criminal background. The photo above is from a surveillance camera nearby, and it is probable that this is the suspect’s vehicle. It appears to be a light-colored compact sedan. A gofundme site has been established at: https://www.gofundme.com/ariyanajones. . F YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your I phone or Andriod by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 12-06-2016 WANTED PERSON: RODRIGUEZ, Sergio Jesus WANTED FOR: Assault with a Deadly Weapon; Assault By means of Force likely to produce Great Bodily Injury SUMMARY: The Sacramento Police Department is currently seeking Sergio RODRIGUEZ on a felony warrant for the above charges. RODRIGUEZ is described as a 27-year-old Hispanic male, 5’ 08” tall and weighing 225 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. On November 19, 2016, RODRIGUEZ got into an altercation with the victim and hit the victim in the head with a chair. RODRIGUEZ was last known to reside on the 6900 block of South Land Park Drive in Sacramento IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your iphone or Android by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 11-29-2016 WANTED PERSON: WILLIS, Marquis WANTED FOR: Parole Violation SUMMARY: The California Department of Corrections is currently seeking Marquis WILLIS on a felony warrant for the above charge. WILLIS is described as a 27-year-old Black male, 6’ tall and weighing 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. WILLIS has a prior criminal history of Grand Theft, Assault, and Corporal Injury. IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your iphone or Andriod by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 11-01-2016 WANTED PERSON: LEMUS, Erik Humberto Distinguishing Marks: Tattoo of “Lemus” on back WANTED FOR: Failure to Register as a Sex Offender SUMMARY: The Sacramento Police Department is currently seeking Erik LEMUS on a felony warrant for the above charge. LEMUS is described as a 37-year-old Hispanic male, 5’ 08” tall and weighing 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. LEMUS was last known to reside on the 6200 block of Riverside Boulevard in Sacramento. IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your Iphone or Andriod by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 11-01-2016 WANTED PERSON: NEVAREZ, Ramon Luis WANTED FOR: Corporal Injury on Spouse or Cohabitant; Endangering Life or Health of a Child; Battery SUMMARY: The Sacramento Police Department is currently seeking Ramon NEVAREZ on a felony warrant for the above charges. NEVAREZ is described as a 31-year-old Hispanic male, 6’ tall and weighing 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. On September 12, 2016, NEVAREZ assaulted the victim while the victim was holding a child. NEVAREZ threatened the victim and chased the victim and child down the street, then tried to break into a home where the victim took refuge. NEVAREZ was last known to reside on the 8100 block of Point Loma Way in Sacramento. IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your Iphone or Andriod by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 10-25-2016 WANTED PERSON: UNKNOWN 16-030 WANTED FOR: Armed Robbery SUMMARY: On October 16, 2016, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting that a robbery had just occurred at the Subway restaurant located at 3600 Carson Road in Camino. Deputies responded to the scene and were told by witnesses that two armed masked men entered the business and demanded cash. The employee complied with the two suspects’ demands. The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money prior to arrival by the responding deputies. This robbery maybe related to one that happened the same night in Placerville at the Dollar Tree and several others in the county. The suspects are described as White male adults approximately 20 – 30 years of age. Both are approximately 5’ 05” to 5’ 10” tall with an average build and were last seen wearing all black clothing, gloves, and black ski-type masks. One of the suspects was armed with a black handgun, and the other was armed with a silver revolver. CONSIDER ARMED AND DANGEROUS IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your iphone or Andriod by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 10-25-2016 WANTED PERSON: BAKER, Tazarius Tevin WANTED FOR: Burglary; Having a Concealed Firearm on Person; Carrying a Loaded Firearm on Person SUMMARY: The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department is currently seeking Tazarius BAKER on a felony warrant for the above charges. BAKER is described as a 19-year-old Black male, 6’ tall and weighing 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. BAKER was identified as a suspect who burglarized a residence. BAKER discarded a handgun from his person as he was fleeing the scene. He is on searchable probation and is prohibited from possessing firearms. BAKER was last known to reside on the 7800 block of Center Parkway. IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your iphone or Android by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 10-18-2016 WANTED PERSON: UNKNOWN 16-029 WANTED FOR: Armed Robbery SUMMARY: The Placerville Police Department is asking for the Community’s help in locating the two male subjects shown in the attached photo. On October 16, 2016, at 8:30 P.M. two suspects, each armed with hand guns entered the Dollar Tree in Placerville and demanded cash from the registers. One of the suspects fired a shot while inside the store. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money the suspects fled prior to officer’s arrival. Suspect #1- Male White adult, approx. 5’-3”m reddish brown mustache or goatee, wearing all black clothing with a hoodie and bandana covering his face and armed with a black handgun. Suspect #2 – Male White adult, 5’-8”, stocky build, light skinned wearing a black clothing, hoodie and bandana to cover his face. He was armed with a silver colored hand gun. IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your I phone or Android by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 10-18-16 WANTED PERSON: WILSON, Jevona WANTED FOR: Grand Theft; Unlawful Use or Transfer of Personal Identifying Information; Mail Theft SUMMARY: The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help in locating Jevona WILSON. WILSON contacted the victim in regards to property the victim was selling. WILSON met with the victim and took possession of the property. WILSON left the property without paying the victim. The value of the property WILSON stole was in excess of $3,000. WILSON is described as a 32-year-old Black female, 5’ 06” tall and weighing 184 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last known to reside on the 6600 block of Rabbit Hollow Way in Elk Grove. If you have information about any wanted person or crime Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your I phone or Android by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 10-11-2016 WANTED PERSON: WHITFIELD, Ryan Dean Distinguishing Marks: Tattoo on right hand WANTED FOR: Corporal Injury on Spouse or Cohabitant SUMMARY: The Sacramento Police Department is currently seeking Ryan WHITFIELD on a felony warrant for the above charge. WHITFIELD is described as a 37-year-old White male, 5’ 06” tall and weighing 210 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. WHITFIELD is on probation for spousal abuse and has a warrant for an additional spousal abuse case in which the victim sustained major damage to her front teeth. WHITFIELD was last known to reside on the 14200 block of Railroad Avenue in Walnut Grove, California. IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your iphone or Andriod by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 10-11-2016 WANTED PERSON: BRADEN, Nathan Randalph WANTED FOR: Buys or Receives Stolen Property; Fraudulent Transfer of identifying Information SUMMARY: The Sacramento Police Department is currently seeking Nathan BRADEN on a felony warrant for the above charges. BRADEN is described as a 35-year-old White male, 5’ 08” tall and weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. During a traffic stop, BRADEN was found to be in possession of a credit card and checks belonging to three different individuals. He was last known to reside on the 4000 block of 58th Street in Sacramento. IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your iphone or Android by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 10-04-16 WANTED PERSON: Unknown 16-026 WANTED FOR: 2 counts of Sexual Assaults SUMMARY: The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department is seeking the community’s help to Identify and locate a sexual assault suspect depicted in the composite sketch. On Saturday, 09-27-16 at 12 noon, a 21 year old female was walking on the 1800 block of Wyda Way with two siblings. She was approached by an unknown male suspect who engaged her in conversation then sexually assaulted her before fleeing on foot. The description of the suspect and the area of occurrence are similar to the September 19th sexual assault of a 15 year old female on Wyda Way. The September 27th victim believes the suspect matches the previous sketch sent out from the assault on September 19th. The 1st reported assault occurred at 8:40 a.m. on 9-19-16. A 15 year old female was walking alone to school when she was approached by the suspect who was on foot. The suspect engaged the victim in conversation about her age. The victim told the suspect that she was a minor. The suspect grabbed the victim and began to sexually assault her. The victim was able to strike the suspect and escape. The suspect from the September 27th attack is describes as a Black male, 24-34 years old, 5’-8” tall, skinny, black pants, black tee shirt and a black “dew rag” over his head. The attached composite sketch depicts what the suspect is believed to look like based on the victim’s account of the assault. If you have information about any wanted person or crime Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your I phone or Android by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 10-04-16 SUMITTING DATE: 10-04-16 WANTED PERSON: Unknown 16-027 WANTED FOR: 187 PC, Murder SUMMARY: The Sacramento Police Department is seeking information on the following crime; On Tuesday, 09/27/16 at approximately 4:44 pm, the Sacramento Police Department received information from a citizen that they had discovered a dead body near Paradise Beach (East Sacramento). Public Safety Officers locate the dead body and determined his name as Enrico Luster (AKA: “Rico” or “Raker”) along the walking trails in the paradise Beach area. Preliminary investigation show LUSTER received one or more stab wound(s) and died as a result of his injuries. It is estimated the incident occurred approximately 2-3 days prior to discovering his body, (Possibly Saturday 9-24 or Sunday 9-25-16). If you have information about any wanted person or crime Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your Iphone or Android by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 10-04-16 SUMITTING DATE: 10-04-16 WANTED PERSON: Unknown 16-028 WANTED FOR: Missing Person possibly foul play SUMMARY: The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the possible whereabouts of Charles THOMPSON, Male White 53, 6’-00” 165 pounds, blond collar length hair & blue eyes. The El Dorado County learned THOMPSON left his residence in Fairplay, California in the afternoon of October 2, 2015 with an unidentified female. THOMPSON was last seen with the unidentified female in Jackson, CA on 10-03-15. They believe THOMPSON may have become a victim of foul play. If you have information about any wanted person or crime Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your Iphone or Android by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 09-20-2016 WANTED PERSON: GUADIANA, Gabriel Mark AKA: DURAN, Gabriel WANTED FOR: Corporal Injury on Spouse or Cohabitant; Endangering Life or Health of a Child SUMMARY: The Sacramento Police Department is currently seeking Gabriel GUADIANA on a felony warrant for the above charges. GUADIANA is described as a 25-year-old Hispanic male, 5’ 08” tall and weighing 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. On July 1, 2016, GUADIANA slapped and punched the victim in the face, then squeezed victim around the throat. GUADIANA was last known to reside on the 5200 block of 14th Avenue in Sacramento. IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your Iphone or Android by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 09-13-2016 WANTED PERSON: DAVIS, Keith Edward AKA: Puma Distinguishing Marks: Tattoos on shoulders WANTED FOR: Carjacking (with prior offense) SUMMARY: The Sacramento Police Department is currently seeking Keith DAVIS on a felony warrant for the above charge. DAVIS is described as a 23-year-old Black male, 5’ 09” tall and weighing 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. On October 28, 2015, DAVIS stole a car from a Lyft driver. He was last known to reside on the 1700 block of J Street in Sacramento. IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your iphone or Android by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 09-06-2016 WANTED PERSON: AYON, Gerardo Barbosa WANTED FOR: Corporal Injury on Spouse or Cohabitant SUMMARY: The Sacramento Police Department is currently seeking Gerardo AYON on a felony warrant for the above charge. AYON is described as a 51-year-old Hispanic male, 6’ tall and weighing 195 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. AYON was last known to reside on the 300 block of I Street in Sacramento. On May 30, 2016, he hit the victim in the head multiple times and pushed the victim’s head against a sink. IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your iphone or Android by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 08-30-2016 WANTED PERSON: PONCE, Armando Distinguishing Marks: Tattoos: “PONCE” on upper bank, letter “P” on left forearm; “Marie” on right hand WANTED FOR: Parole Violation SUMMARY: The California Department of Corrections is currently seeking Armando PONCE on a felony warrant for the above charge. PONCE is described as a 25-year-old Hispanic male, 5’ 10” tall and weighing 200 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. PONCE has been a parolee-at-large since May 14, 2013. He has also been referred to the Rancho Cordova Police Department as a missing person. He told his relatives he was going to meet some people in Woodland back in May, 2013, and has hasn’t been heard from since. PONCE’s family did not know who he was going to meet. IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP Internet www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your Iphone or Android by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 08-23-2016 WANTED PERSON: UNKNOWN 16-024 WANTED FOR: Armed Robbery, Case 16-5380 SUMMARY: The Elk Grove Police Department is asking for the public’s help to solve this crime. On August 16, 2016, at approximately 11:20 AM, The Best Nail Salon, located at 9655 Elk Grove Florin Road #5, was robbed by an unknown suspect who was armed with a handgun. The suspect took U.S. currency and personal property belonging to employees and customers before fleeing on foot. The suspect was described as a Black male in his early 20's, approximately 5' 07" to 5' 09" tall, wearing a blue "garbage man" or mechanic jump suit and was armed with a handgun. The suspect may be associated with a gray sedan that was seen leaving the area. F YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your Iphone or Android by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 08-09-2016 WANTED PERSON: WILLIAMS, Brent Alexander Distinguishing Marks: Tattoo on chest WANTED FOR: Assault with a Deadly Weapon with a prior offense SUMMARY: The Sacramento Police Department is currently seeking Brent WILLIAMS on a felony warrant for the above charge. WILLIAMS is described as a 37-year-old Black male, 5’ 06” tall and weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. On June 27, 2016, WILLIAMS punched and stabbed with victim. WILLIAMS was last known to reside on the 1800 block of Ethan Way in Sacramento. IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your iphone or Android by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 08-09-2016 WANTED PERSON: UNKNOWN 16-021 WANTED FOR: Forgery, Possession of ID to Commit Forgery, Case 16-06269 SUMMARY: The Citrus Heights Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect involved in this crime. On July 22, 2016, at about 5:30 PM, an unknown female suspect entered the Chase Bank located at 580l Sunrise Boulevard in Citrus Heights and attempted to withdraw cash out of the victim’s account using a fraudulent identification card. The victim was contacted and confirmed that she was not at the bank and did not give anyone permission to withdraw money out of her account. The suspect is a White female adult with brown hair, unknown eye color, who stands approximately 5’ 01” tall and weighs approximately 98 pounds. F YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP Internet www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your iphone or Android by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 08-09-2016 WANTED PERSON: UNKNOWN 16-022 WANTED FOR: Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Case 16-06036 SUMMARY: The Citrus Heights Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect involved in this crime. A stolen vehicle and the suspect were located by a police officer on July 15, 2016, at 10:05 AM, in the parking lot of Carl’s Jr, 6400 Antelope Road in Citrus Heights. The suspect fled the area on foot. Police gave chase but were unable to locate the suspect of the stolen vehicle. Video surveillance was obtained which showed the suspect drive the stolen vehicle, exit and stand next to the stolen vehicle just prior to the police officer’s arrival. The suspect is a white or eastern European male adult in his early 20's. He was approximately 6'00" to 6’02" with a very thin build and blonde hair. He was wearing brown pants and a brown shirt with large white letters on the front. He appeared very unkempt, dirty and a likely drug user. F YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your iphone or Android by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 08-09-2016 WANTED PERSON: UNKNOWN 16-023 WANTED FOR: Felony Vandalism SUMMARY: The Placerville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect(s) involved in this crime. On August 5, 2016 it was discovered that 3 of the Placerville Police Department volunteer SHIELD cars were spray painted with graffiti sometime during the evening of August 4th to August 5th, 2016. One of the cars had “F--k*Da*Police” spray painted on the passenger side. Also, “MC$” was spray painted on a car and what appears to be “2016”. The “MC$” and a circle with a unidentifiable character inside it, are the only unique characters spray painted on the cars F YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your iphone or Android by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 08-02-2016 WANTED PERSON: WOLFE, Martin WANTED FOR: Rape; Sodomy SUMMARY: The Sacramento Police Department is currently seeking Martin WOLFE on a felony warrant for the above charges. WOLFE is described as a 60-year-old White male, 5’ 06” tall and weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. WOLFE was last known to reside on the 3100 block of Redcoat Lane in Sacramento. IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP Internet www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your iphone or Android by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 07-26-2016 WANTED PERSON: JOHNSON, Antwanisha WANTED FOR: Burglary, Attempted Robbery SUMMARY: The Sacramento Police Department is currently seeking Antwanisha JOHNSON on a felony warrant for the above charge. JOHNSON is described as a 22-year-old Black female, 5’ 03” tall and weighing 117 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. On August 28, 2015, JOHNSON and several other individuals kicked down the victim’s front door. JOHNSON grabbed the victim by the hair and punched the victim several times in the face. Then JOHNSON and the other individuals began kicking and stomping the victim and demanding money. IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your iphone or Android by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 07-19-2016 WANTED PERSON: WINTERS, Kalvyn Distinguishing Marks: Tattoo of the word Meadowview on his chest WANTED FOR: Parole Violation SUMMARY: The California Department of Corrections is currently seeking Kalvyn WINTERSon a felony warrant for the above charge. WINTERS is described as a 27-year-old Black male, 5’11” and weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. WINTERS has been a parolee-at-large since April 13, 2016. He has a criminal conviction for assault with a semi-automatic firearn. WINTERS’ last known address was on the 1400 block of 64th Avenue, Sacramento, CA. IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your iphone or Android by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 07-12-2016 WANTED PERSON: UNKNOWN 16-019 WANTED FOR: Commercial Burglary; Conspiracy to Commit Crime, Case #16-05756 SUMMARY: The Citrus Heights Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects involved in this crime. On July 4th, 2016 between 6:07 PM and 6:28 PM, two male suspects entered Walmart Neighborhood Market, 6197 Sunrise Blvd Citrus Heights, twice. On both occasions, the suspects went directly to the rear office and stole 3 Motorola M9090-G bar-code scanners and 6 Motorola MC40 touch/flat screen bar-code scanners. They left in a green 1990's to early 2000's extended cab Ford Ranger truck. Suspect #1: Hispanic Male between 25 - 35 years of age, 5'10" tall and weighing 225 - 240 lbs. He has black short hair, full beard (bushy), and was wearing a black T-shirt with yellow and red "propeller" and baggy shorts with dark high top shoes. Suspect #2: White or Hispanic Male, 27 - 32 years of age, 5'07" tall and weighing 180 lbs. He has short dark hair, long sideburns, and has noticeably protruding ears. He was wearing a black ball cap, black T-shirt, baggy shorts and red sneakers. F YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your iphone or Android by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 07-12-2016 WANTED PERSON: UNKNOWN 16-020 WANTED FOR: Commercial Burglary, Case 16-05348 SUMMARY: The Citrus Heights Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects involved in this crime. On June 21, 2016, at about 2:40 AM, 2 unknown suspects gained entry to El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant, 5637 Sunrise Boulevard Citrus Heights, through an unlocked back door. An empty cash drawer, an unknown amount of alcohol and other unknown items were removed from the building. Suspect #1 is a White male adult with dark hair, thin build and wearing an Olive Green T-shirt and blue jeans. This subject had something in his right ear, possibly a blue tooth device, and had a flashlight with him. Suspect #2 is a White male adult with dark hair, closely shaven, thin build and wearing a red American Eagle hoodie and blue jeans. . F YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your iphone or Android by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 07-05-2016 WANTED PERSON: MARTINEZ, Israel Moses WANTED FOR: Malicious Maiming of Animals SUMMARY: The Sacramento Police Department is currently seeking Israel MARTINEZ on a felony warrant for the above charge. MARTINEZ is described as a 39-year-old White male, 5’ 08” tall and weighing 169 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. MARTINEZ was last known to reside on the 600 block of El Camino Avenue in Sacramento. IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP Internet www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your iphone or Android by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 07-05-2016 WANTED PERSON: ALEMAR, Michael Andre Distinguishing Marks: Tattoos: “Trust No Bitch” right side of neck, Red lips on left side of neck, “Pinky $ Up” on right pinky finger, “2” on right forearm, “4” on left forearm WANTED FOR: Robbery SUMMARY: The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department is currently seeking Michael ALEMAR on a felony warrant for the above charge. ALEMAR is described as a 31-year-old Hispanic male, 5’ 06” tall and weighing 195 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. ALEMAR has a $100,000 warrant for robbery. His last known address is on German Drive in South Sacramento. ALEMAR is known to ride a bicycle in and around that area. IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP Internet www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your i phone or Android by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 06-07-2016 WANTED PERSON: UNKNOWN 16-018 WANTED FOR: Felony Hit and Run, Vehicle versus Bicycle involving Major Injuries SUMMARY: The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help to solve this case. On June 27, 2016, at 9:50 PM, a white Chevrolet truck traveling on Power Inn Road south of Gerber Road struck and severely injured a male bicyclist. The white Chevrolet truck fled the scene following the collision. The single cab Chevrolet truck was described by witnesses as possibly to have out-of-state plates similar to BKY9846 and was white in color with part of the vehicle painted with white spray paint (see sample photo). The driver was described by witnesses as a white male approximately 50 years of age with curly, bushy grayish-brown hair and a beard. F YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP Internet www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your iphone or Android by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 06-21-2016 SUMITTING DATE: 06-21-2016 WANTED PERSON: PORTER, Antuon AKA: Distinguishing Marks: WANTED FOR: Parole Violation SUMMARY: The California Department of Corrections is currently seeking Antuon PORTER on a felony warrant for the above charge. PORTER is described as a 27-year-old Black male, 6’ 02” tall and weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. PORTER has been a parolee-at-large since April 1, 2016. He has a criminal conviction for Burglary, and his last known address was the 3900 block of Samos Way. IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP Internet www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your I phone or Andriod by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 06-21-2016 WANTED PERSON: MARTINEZ-ALEJO, Jesus WANTED FOR: Corporal Injury on Spouse or Cohabitant; Endangering Health of a Child; False Imprisonment SUMMARY: The Sacramento Police Department is currently seeking Jesus MARTINEZ-ALEJO on a felony warrant for the above charges. MARTINEZ-ALEJO is described as a 30-year-old Hispanic male, 5’ 06” tall and weighing 195 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. On September 18, 2015, MARTINEZ-ALEJO punched the victim in the face numerous times. He was last known to reside on the 3200 block of Truxel Road in Sacramento. IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your iphone or Android by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 06-21-2016 WANTED PERSON: GREEN, Leander Allen AKA: Peewee Distinguishing Marks: Tattoos: “Tyler” on right forearm; “Wee” On left arm WANTED FOR: Robbery with a prior offense SUMMARY: The Sacramento Police Department is currently seeking Leander GREEN on a felony warrant for the above charge. GREEN is described as a 35-year-old Black male, 5’ 06” tall and weighing 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. On November 25, 2015, during a shoplifting incident at CVS Pharmacy, GREEN punched and kicked the security officer. GREEN is a transient. IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your iphone or Android by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 06-14-16 SUMITTING DATE: 06-14-16 WANTED PERSON: POTTER, Kenneth Distinguishing Marks: Charllotte on the right side of his neck and baby face on the left side of his neck WANTED FOR: Parole Violation SUMMARY: The California Department of Corrections is currently seeking Kenneth POTTER on a felony warrant for the above charge. POTTER is described as a 27-year-old White male, 5’ 11” tall and weighing 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. POTTER has a criminal conviction for burglary. POTTER is a transient and is known to frequent Rio Linda, CA. His last known address was on the 7700 block of Watt Ave in Antelope, CA. IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP Internet www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your iPhone or Android by visiting www.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 06-14-16 WANTED PERSON: WRIGHT, Julius AKA: JuJu WANTED FOR: Domestic Violence and Burglary SUMMARY: The Sacramento Police Department is currently seeking Julius WRIGHT on a felony warrant for the above charges. WRIGHT is described as a 35-year-old Black male, 6’ 02” tall and weighing 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. WRIGHT last known address was on the 1900 block of Newport Avenue in Sacramento. IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP Internet www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your iPhone or Android by visiting www.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 06-14-16 WANTED PERSON: NIXON, George AKA: T-Bone WANTED FOR: Parole Violation SUMMARY: The California Department of Corrections is currently seeking George NIXON on a felony warrant for the above charge. NIXON is described as a 43-year-old Black male, 6’ 00” tall and weighing 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. NIXON has a criminal conviction for receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by an ex-felon. He is known to frequent Rancho Cordova as well as the Arden area of Sacramento. His last known address was the 2900 block of Watt Avenue. IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your iphone or Android by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 05-31-2016 WANTED PERSON: UNKNOWN 16-016 WANTED FOR: Grand Theft; Conspiracy SUMMARY: The Citrus Heights Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating these suspects. On Saturday, May 21, 2016, two suspects entered Walmart, 7010 Auburn Blvd., and used an unknown tool/key to open multiple unattended cash registers and steal money from the drawers. The same two suspects also committed the same crime at a Walmart in North Highlands. Monetary loss of approximately $5,100. Suspect 1: Black male Adult wearing dark-colored short-sleeved shirt and baseball-style hat and possibly gray camouflage pants. Suspect 2: Black male Adult, wearing two-toned gray and maroon long-sleeve shirt with possible wording of “Stay Humble Hustle Hard” printed on the front, and blue jean pants. F YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP Internet www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your iphone or Android by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WANTED PERSON: HALE, Erin AKA: BERKHEISER, Erin MOERS, Erin WALLACE, Erin WANTED FOR: Parental Child Abduction SUMMARY: The Sacramento District Attorney is currently seeking Erin HALE on a felony warrant for the above charge. Erin HALE is described as a 50-year-old White female, 5’ 05” tall and weighing 150 pounds, with dirty blond hair and green eyes. Joshua HALE is described as an 11-year old White male, 4’ 04” inches tall and weighing 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Erin and Michael HALE shared custody of their 10-year-old son Joshua. On November 6, 2015, Michael Hale was denied access to Joshua by Erin HALE. Erin participated in a subsequent custodial hearing via phone and told the judge she will not comply with the judge’s orders. Erin took Joshua from school and left the home he has known. Numerous attempts to locate Erin and Joshua have been unsuccessful. HALE may be driving a 2008 or newer full-size pickup truck with rounded front end, champagne, light tan or silver in color. IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your iphone or Android by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 05-17-2016 WANTED PERSON: GILMORE, Lamont AKA: “L” WANTED FOR: Parole Violation SUMMARY: The California Department of Corrections is currently seeking Lamont GILMORE on a felony warrant for the above charge. GILMORE is described as a 44-year-old Black male, 6’ 01” tall and weighing 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. GILMORE has been a parolee-at-large since February 10, 2016. He has a criminal conviction for Burglary. GILMORE is known to frequent Citrus Heights, and he has family cites in the City of Elk Grove. IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP Internet www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your iphone or Andriod by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 05-10-2016 SUMITTING DATE: 05-10-2016 WANTED PERSON: HERNANDEZ, Victor AKA: Distinguishing Marks: Tattoos on left arm and left shoulder WANTED FOR: Corporal Injury on Spouse or Cohabitant SUMMARY: The Sacramento Police Department is currently seeking Victor HERNANDEZ on a felony warrant for the above charge. HERNANDEZ is described as a 48-year-old Hispanic male, 5’ 11” tall and weighing 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. HERNANDEZ got into an altercation with the victim on February 27, 2016, during which the victim suffered head and foot injuries. HERNANDEZ was last known to reside on the 700 block of Turnstone Drive in Sacramento. IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your I phone or Andriod by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 05-10-2016 WANTED PERSON: UNKNOWN 16-013 WANTED FOR: Robbery SUMMARY: The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating two robbery suspects. On Tuesday, May 3, 2016, at 1:42 p.m., two male suspects entered McDonald’s (8020 Fruitridge Road) armed with firearms. The suspects removed an undisclosed amount of cash from the registers and fled west bound on Fruitridge Road. The first suspect was described as a Black male in his late teens to early 20s, 5’ 05” to 5’ 06” tall, with a thin build. This suspect was last seen wearing a black ski mask and a black, long-sleeved shirt. The second suspect was described as a Black male, in his 20s, 5’10” tall, with a heavy build. This suspect was seen wearing a black t-shirt. IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP Internet www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your Iphone or Andriod by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 05-03-2016 WANTED PERSON: UNKNOWN 16-012 WANTED FOR: Commercial Burglary SUMMARY: The Elk Grove Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a commercial burglary suspect who was captured on video surveillance breaking into the Kobe Steak and Sushi restaurant at 9134 E. Stockton Blvd. Detectives believe that the suspect is responsible for at least four commercial burglaries that have taken place between April 12th and April 23rd. The suspect may also be responsible for other burglaries throughout the region. The suspect is described as an Asian male, approximately 40 to 50 years old, 5’6”, 150- 160 pounds. An associated vehicle has been described as a gold or silver four-door vehicle. IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your Iphone or Andriod by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous
WEEK OF: 05-10-2016 WANTED PERSON: MEYERS, Kalei WANTED FOR: Burglary SUMMARY: The Sacramento Police Department is currently seeking Kalei MEYERS on a felony warrant for the above charge. MEYERS is described as a 26-year-old Black female, 5’ 09” tall and weighing 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. On April 20, 2016, MEYERS broke the window of a business and stole merchandise. Her current address is unknown. IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANY WANTED PERSON OR CRIME Call 1-800-AA-CRIME or 916-443-HELP www.crimealert.org Or learn how to download our new P3 Tip app for your Iphone or Andriod by visiting WWW.Crimealert.org You can remain anonymous