Three convicted of murder in 2014 Rancho Cordova slaying

Three men have been found guilty in a 2014 slaying in Rancho Cordova that authorities say stemmed from a drug deal gone bad.
A Sacramento County jury on Tuesday convicted Kavon Cry, 19, Omar Talley, 21, and Eric Ring, 18, of first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Marquail Hayes. The jury also found that Cry discharged a firearm causing death and that the murder was committed during an attempted robbery, according to a Sacramento District Attorney’s Office news release.
On the night of Oct. 18, 2014, the three defendants set up a marijuana transaction with Hayes. Hayes was planning to purchase $2,000 worth of marijuana and was instructed to meet the defendants at Riverview Elementary School in Rancho Cordova, authorities said.
When the defendants arrived at the school, Ring handed Hayes a bag that was supposed to contain the marijuana. When Hayes began opening the bag, Talley and Cry emerged from the play area where they were hiding. Authorities said Hayes ran, and Cry shot him in the back of the head.
The three defendants are to be sentenced Aug. 26 by Sacramento Superior Court Judge Marjorie Koller.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments