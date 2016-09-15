Education

September 15, 2016 3:38 PM

Sacramento region has 63 National Merit Scholar semifinalists

Bee Staff

Sixty-three students in the four-county Sacramento region were named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists this week, placing them well within the top 1 percent of U.S. high school seniors. Students qualified by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test last year as juniors.

Nationwide, about 16,000 students out of 1.6 million who took the test are semifinalists. They are eligible to become finalists and compete for scholarships by submitting a detailed application in which they list their academic credentials, school and community activities, work history and awards. They also must write an essay and earn high scores on the regular SAT.

In the Sacramento region that includes El Dorado, Placer, Sacramento and Yolo counties, Davis High School has the most semifinalists with 16. Mira Loma High School, which has a renowned International Baccalaureate program that attracts students from across the area, has 13 semifinalists.

El Dorado County

El Dorado

Lai, Jessica G.

Oak Ridge

Chew, Kyoko P.

Gould, Conner M.

Wismar, Mae L.

Zhu, Aretha Y.

Ponderosa

Dodd, Miranda L.

Placer County

Granite Bay

Mahmoudieh, Younes

Petersen, Emma L.

Warady, Michaela D.

Oakmont

Mecklenburg, Nicholas R.

Pahkim, Justin R.

Stefanescu, Kristen

Placer

Schoenhoff, Grace M.

Western Sierra Collegiate Academy

Low, Henry G.

Rebollo, Malia T.

Sacramento County

Antelope

Walser, Morgan

Bella Vista

Tripp, Samantha A.

Viens, Robb A.

Cosumnes Oaks

Ficht, Michelle M.

Folsom

Kim, Randy

Sun, Fang-yi V.

Swanson, Elizabeth M.

Jesuit

Caslin, Patrick T.

Spieler, Riley S.

Laguna Creek

Nessipbekov, Daut

Mira Loma

Dhanireddy, Saibhavesh R.

Fang, Kevin Z.

Gunendran, Naveen

Hall, Thomas E.

Handa, Gunmay

Howard, Noah W.

Johnson, Kendall T.

Pimenta, Jeffrey S.

Roy, Sagar

Srinivasan, Vijay R.

Tateishi, Victoria S.

Yu, Justin

Zhang, Evelyn S.

Pleasant Grove

Nguyen-Sanh, Quynh

Rosemont

Zhuang, Joey S.

Sacramento Country Day School

Fackenthal, Marigot K.

St. Francis

Ryan, Natalie E.

Vista Del Lago

Dusanapudi, Teja S.

Katiyar, Eashaan

Kreiser, Bryce

West Campus

Kim, Emily

Torres, Elena

Yolo County

Davis

Ainsworth, Isabella J.

Brandt, Jesse A.

Chiu, David

Cross, Benjamin E.

Duan, Lauren

Kabuli, Leyla A.

Korinke, Scott

Laird, Jackson P.

Lara, Joshua D.

Leacox, Kyla W.

Liu, Benjamin

Moeller, Bryton L.

Murphy, Jasper C.

Thomsen, Emma D.

Yankelevich, Beatriz S.

Zheng, Andrea L.

