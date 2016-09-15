Sacramento region has 63 National Merit Scholar semifinalists

0:58 UK university eyes Placer campus Pause

2:02 Mather Heights math teacher wins prestigious national award

0:36 Teacher of the Year Daniel Crenshaw a key part of Sac City's math initiative

1:24 Del Oro High School requires breathalyzer tests to prevent drunk dancing

0:42 Sacramento State head Robert Nelsen asks students to graduate in four years

1:02 California teachers' union protests its employer

1:05 Kids get free haircuts before heading back to school

1:05 Sacramento woman reacts to $3.1 million court judgment in her favor

0:36 Former William Jessup student says he was targeted for being gay

1:34 UC Davis students react to Katehi resignation