Yuba City teachers vote to end strike after 7-day standoff

Yuba City teachers voted to end their strike after seven school days on the picket line. Teachers had mixed reactions to the negotiated settlement. “Is it everything we wanted? No – but it ends this strike and gets us back into our classrooms so we can be with our students,” Luetgens and YCTA bargaining chairman Steve Jennings said in a statement. “This is the best deal we could negotiate. For now.”