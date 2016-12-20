Sacramento State names health school dean Ching-Hua Wang as next provost

Ching-Hua Wang, an administrator at Dominican University of California in San Rafael, was named Tuesday as the next provost and vice president for academic affairs at California State University, Sacramento.
The announcement by CSUS President Robert S. Nelsen means that Wang, a Beijing native, will hold Sacramento State’s second-highest post starting Feb. 1. Academic affairs is the university’s largest unit, encompassing all seven academic colleges, the University Library and the College of Continuing Education.
Wang is the dean of the School of Health and Natural Sciences at Dominican University of California. She is a professor of immunology and microbiology and, as manager of extramural grants, raised $9.3 million in donations. She previously was chosen as one of 13 faculty members to launch CSU Channel Islands in 2001.
Wang, 65, was born in Beijing, the oldest of four children.
“While growing up, I experienced one of the darkest periods of Chinese history. I witnessed tremendous turmoil. My family was split into pieces, and I was sent to Inner Mongolia to get ‘re-educated,’ ” she said in the university’s prepared announcement.
“When I was living in Inner Mongolia,” she said, “I served as an elementary teacher at a one-room schoolhouse. My interactions with students from extremely poor families left an indelible impression. The Tiananmen massacre happened in Beijing after my husband, Nian-Sheng Huang, and I completed our doctorates at Cornell University, and we decided to stay in the United States and bring up our two children in a democratic society.”
Wang earned a doctorate in immunology from Cornell University in 1986. Prior to that, she earned a master’s degree in immunology from the Health Science Center at Peking University and a medical degree from Capital Medical University in Beijing.
