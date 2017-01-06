Teamsters plan to strike Tuesday at all UC campuses, medical centers

Teamsters Local 2010 announced that a strike by skilled trades workers that began at midnight Thursday on on the UCLA campus will expand Tuesday to include all 10 University of California campuses, five medical centers and the Lawrence Berkeley National Lab.
The strike includes the University of California campus in Davis and the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.
The approximately 12,000 administrative, clerical and support workers who are represented by Teamsters Local 2010 will join in the strike that day, according to a Teamsters news release issued Friday evening.
Picket lines started at UCLA, where approximately 600 skilled trades workers are represented by Teamsters Local 2010. The union accuses the university of failing to bargain in good faith and unlawfully delaying bargaining. It says skilled trades workers were paid below the prevailing wages in the area by as much as $10 and have not received a raise in more than four years.
In addition to disruptions of all UC medical facilities Tuesday, the union says the public can expect closure of some campuses, cancellation of targeted classes, and delays in such areas as patient billing and collections, child care services, student housing, sporting and conference venues, instruction, research and administrative offices.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments