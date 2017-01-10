UC Davis workers begin one-day strike at main campus and medical center

UC Davis employees went on a one-day strike Tuesday to demand fair negotiations on a new contract and higher pay as part of a systemwide protest.
Over 30 workers with the Teamsters 2010 Union demonstrated on the main campus in Davis, while a similar number stood outside the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento. Workers represented by the union include office staff, phone operators and electricians.
Similar gatherings were organized at all UC campuses and medical centers throughout the state, broadening a labor demonstration that began last week at UCLA.
The UC Davis Health System said in a statement Tuesday that business is “continuing as normal” at the UC Davis Medical Center. The hospital has not canceled surgeries, while patients are able to attend their previously scheduled appointments, UC Davis said.
Teresa Medina, an administrative assistant, said the strike was necessary to bring attention to the unfair treatment of workers during negotiations.
“They kept offering nothing,” Medina said. “And when we organized a strike, they offered an increase, but one that would not apply equally to everyone. Their offer was not an increase in reality.”
Medina said the goal of the protest was to demand that university negotiators offer “something decent.”
The UC Davis Health System said about 460 employees are represented by the Teamsters union on the Sacramento medical center campus.
