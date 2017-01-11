Sacramento State finds new education dean in Moscow

Alexander “Sasha” M. Sidorkin has been named the new dean of the College of Education at Sacramento State.
Sidorkin formerly was the dean of the Graduate School of Education and the director of the Center for the Study of Innovation in Education at the Higher School of Economics in Moscow.
“Dr. Sidorkin brings tremendous knowledge, experience, and passion to the University,” said interim provost Mike Lee in a statement. “He will be a critical leader in our efforts to strengthen educational programs and to address California’s teacher shortage.”
Sidorkin will begin Feb. 6.
Sidorkin poked fun at Russia’s current relations with the United States in a recent email.
“I am looking forward to joining the College of Education at Sac State,” Sidorkin wrote. “The college already has achieved much and still has tremendous potential, which I will do my best to unlock. No hacking will be involved.”
The professor earned a doctorate in education from both Moscow’s Research Institute for Theory and History of Education, and from the University of Washington. He earned his master’s degree in peace studies from the University of Notre Dame.
Before working at the Higher School of Economics, Sidorkin was the dean of the Feinstein School of Education and Human Development at Rhode Island College and director of the School of Teacher Education at the University of Northern Colorado. He also taught at Bowling Green State University and the Novosibirsk State Pedagogical University in Russia.
Caroline Turner, who has served as interim dean of the College of Education for the past few months, will return to the faculty.
