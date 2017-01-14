Crowds gather in anticipation of Breitbart editor's return to UC Davis

Awaiting the return of Milo Yiannopolous, whose event the previous night was shut amid a demonstration, people came back to UC Davis on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.
Sammy Caiola The Sacramento Bee

Racial justice group demands apology for Folsom teacher's lynching remarks

Showing Up for Racial Justice member Jenine Spotnitz responds to a lynching comment made by Sutter Middle School teacher Woody Hart in November. She read a list of demands ahead of the Folsom Cordova Unified School District's board meeting Thursday, December 8, 2016. The Folsom Cordova Unified School District superintendent posted an apology on Facebook Friday afternoon.

Sac State President Robert Nelsen makes good on football bet with Fresno State chief

A playful video starring Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen is getting a lot of attention on social media. Nelsen made good on a wager with Fresno State President Joseph Castro when he stepped out of his car on Oct. 12 wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the words “Fresno State Football.” He and Castro had made a friendly challenge over a Sept. 10 football game between the two schools, said Jeannie Wong, a university spokeswoman. “Whoever loses would have to wear the other team’s colors.” The Fresno Bulldogs handed the Hornets a 31-3 drubbing. Castro sent over a shirt.

