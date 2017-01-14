Crowds gather in anticipation of Breitbart editor's return to UC Davis

A playful video starring Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen is getting a lot of attention on social media. Nelsen made good on a wager with Fresno State President Joseph Castro when he stepped out of his car on Oct. 12 wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the words “Fresno State Football.” He and Castro had made a friendly challenge over a Sept. 10 football game between the two schools, said Jeannie Wong, a university spokeswoman. “Whoever loses would have to wear the other team’s colors.” The Fresno Bulldogs handed the Hornets a 31-3 drubbing. Castro sent over a shirt.