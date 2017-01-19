Storm causes power outages, phone problems at dozens of Sacramento schools

Power outages and apparent storm-related problems forced closure of five area schools Thursday morning and cut communications to more than three dozen campuses in the Sacramento City Unified School District, school officials said.
Maria Lopez, spokeswoman for the district, said that power outages closed Golden Empire and O.W. Erlewine elementary schools in Rosemont for the day.
A third school in the Rosemont neighborhood, Isador Cohen Elementary, closed then reopened by mid-morning, Lopez said.
Lopez said Crocker Riverside Elementary in Land Park also was closed due to an undisclosed water problem. An adult school, Charles A. Jones Career and Education Center in south Sacramento, also was closed. Lopez said she did not have immediate word on the cause of that closure or any details about the Crocker Riverside problem.
In addition, the district’s phone system suffered intermittent disruptions at nearly 40 school sites and at the Serna Center, according to a posting on the district’s web site.
Lopez said parents of some affected schools were notified via the district's automated telephone communication system. In some cases, she said, principals contacted parents after discovering power outages.
