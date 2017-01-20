‘Still unsure,’ Elk Grove high school students weigh in on Trump

Around the Sacramento region Friday, some high school teachers played Donald Trump’s inauguration speech for their students. Students in Lilly Nguyen’s American Government class in Elk Grove listened raptly to a video replay of the speech Friday afternoon and then offered their perspectives on the nation’s new leader.
The more than 30 students in the class at Monterey Trail High School reflected a largely diverse group. Here is a sampling of what they had to say:
Anthony Lor, 17
“If Trump is true to his word, he will help the people. I will give him a chance. He wants all of us to become better and to become a better country.”
After a pause, he continued: “I am still unsure about him.”
Robert Holt, 17
“Listening to the speech lifted worry out of my mind. I am not excited for him. But it’s OK. Let’s see if he really does what he is saying.”
Mia Jackson, 17
“He mentioned women and children a lot. But when I watched a lot of other speeches in public, he is also talking about defunding health care and birth control. He is not really supportive of women.”
Paolo Sayas, 17
“I hope he wages a war on poverty and not on poor people.”
Shaneel Sharma, 17
Everything he said, it made you feel good and it was inspirational. But (because of) some of the things he said during the campaign, I felt like he was a totally different person.”
Yzabella Gutierrez, 17
“I should have felt happy. But I actually felt worried and scared.”
Candice Mitchell, 17
“I like the way he was speaking. He was very inspirational. (But) I wasn’t very inspired by his message. I feel like he needs to talk about America becoming great again rather than about being better than other countries."
