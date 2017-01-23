UC Davis students protest against fossil fuel investments and Trump ‘climate denial’

Nearly 50 people participated in a rally and march at the University of California, Davis to call for divestment from the fossil fuel industry and resistance to President Donald Trump’s “rampant climate denial.”
The Fossil Free UC Campaign at noon in front of the Memorial Union on campus was designed to coincide with similar protests at other colleges around the nation.
The UC Davis group marched from the Memorial Union to Mrak Hall on campus to urge UC regents to reinvest in clean energy.
Sarah Risher, a spokeswoman for the group, said it expects to take other actions until UC “is fully divested” from fossil fuels.
