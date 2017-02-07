Looking for a teaching job? You may get hired today at Sacramento State job fair.

As California continues to see high demand for teachers, more than 100 school districts and educational groups are expected to recruit potential employees at a job fair today at Sacramento State.
The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the University Union Ballroom on the Sacramento State campus, 6000 J St.
Organizers at Sacramento State say school districts will interview candidates on site and may hire some of them today.
Many of the region’s largest school districts will be on hand, including Elk Grove Unified, Sacramento City Unified and Twin Rivers Unified. Roseville’s three districts will also be there – Dry Creek Joint Elementary, Roseville City and Roseville Joint Union High – as will Rocklin Unified. The full list of employers can be found here.
In a reversal from recessionary years in which districts laid off their least experienced teachers, discouraging many from entering the profession, schools are in a hiring frenzy. The state has increased funding thanks to higher tax revenues, allowing schools to shrink class sizes and restore programs – which require more teachers.
