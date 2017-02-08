Sacramento school district hiring bus drivers, cafeteria workers, library aides and more

People seeking school jobs in food service, transportation, child development or other student services should check out the job fair Thursday hosted by the Sacramento City Unified School District.
The event at district headquarters, 5735 47th Ave., Sacramento, will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The district plans to hire bus drivers, instructional aides in special education and child development, library media tech assistants and various substitute posts. Part-time and full-time jobs are available.
Applicants should come prepared for on-the-spot interviews and bring a resume, identification and Social Security card. They should also to complete an online application before the interview. Applications are available via www.scusd.edu/employment. Computer access will also be available at the fair.
For information, call 916-643-9050.
Loretta Kalb: 916-321-1073, @LorettaSacBee
