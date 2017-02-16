Woodland students miss school in apparent support of national immigration protest

1:49 UC Davis aide: Worse than pepper spray Pause

0:47 UC Davis students and faculty save public research data before it vanishes

0:42 Intense effort to fortify Lake Oroville continues in rough weather

1:09 These dams loom large in Northern California's water world

3:58 Boulders, concrete flown in to strengthen damaged Oroville spillway

2:29 49ers GM John Lynch speaks at presser

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

0:25 Meanwhile, at Shasta Dam... maximum water releases, storage at 95% and storms on the way

1:57 Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom says spillway failure a wake-up call