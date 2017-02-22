Sacramento State students still can’t send invites to 2017 spring graduation

1:15 Armed robbery caught on surveillance cameras outside victim's south Sacramento home Pause

2:32 After strange proceedings, hearing set for accused deputy killer Bracamontes

2:02 Father next in line for trial after charges aired in death of days-old Justice Rees

0:53 Man arrested after barricading himself in Sacramento home for several hours

1:03 Yolo DA: 'Only losers' in death of baby Justice

0:48 Randy Green, father of Samantha Green, on arrest of Frank Rees

1:47 Suspect shot multiple times after pulling gun on police in North Sacramento

0:57 Sacramento homeless residents react to second death in front of city hall

1:10 CHP officer details what happened in the I-5 crash killing two people