After Yiannopoulos cancellation, UC Davis wants to ensure controversial figures speak

0:50 CHP motorcycle officer dies in high speed chase Pause

0:59 Procession honors fallen CHP Officer Lucas Chellew

2:32 After strange proceedings, hearing set for accused deputy killer Bracamontes

1:02 Union Pacific train derails into water south of Elk Grove

2:02 Father next in line for trial after charges aired in death of days-old Justice Rees

1:01 Caltrans deploys tow-plow for first time on snowy Northern California roads

0:32 Raw video: Man stabbed at Capitol neo-Nazi protest

1:16 Father of killer Samantha Green has emotional walk from courthouse

2:21 Video catches vandal wrapping bacon on door handle of Davis mosque to offend Muslims