Sacramento State graduates finally have a commencement venue: Golden 1 Center

Sacramento State seniors finally know where they will graduate.
The university signed an agreement Tuesday morning with Golden 1 Center after five months of negotiations.
Sacramento State has been in a commencement quandary ever since the school’s regular venue – Sleep Train Arena – closed to public use following the university’s December graduation. Campus officials did not specify what held up the agreement or what the contract would cost.
Graduation ceremonies will be held on Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20, with three ceremonies each day. Each student can obtain a maximum of nine tickets - three more than the limit announced on the school’s website last week.
No additional tickets will be distributed, although students will have the opportunity to exchange tickets on the Sacramento State Alumni Facebook page beginning in April, said university spokeswoman Elisa Smith.
The ticket limit has left students and their families frustrated. Three weeks ago, Smith said the number of tickets could vary, but would be limited to 12 with an opportunity for students to obtain more if needed. A week later, the university said students could only obtain six.
Sacramento State increased the number of ceremonies during negotiations and were able to increase the number to nine.
The university is trying to make up for the reduction of guest tickets by live streaming the ceremonies and hosting a viewing party on campus at the University Union.
“I think it is an attempt to make up for it,” said senior Pierce Grohosky, who added that catering might help appease those concerned by friends and family not being able to attend the live ceremony.
The school’s winter commencement marked the first time Sacramento State set a ticket limit. The policy change was a response to an overcrowding problem at the prior commencement in May when family members were turned away from the College of Health and Human Services ceremony because Sleep Train Arena had filled to capacity.
In the past, graduates had been allowed to invite as many guests as they wanted, and no tickets were required.
