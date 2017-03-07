Father-daughter school dances to give way to more inclusive ‘family dances’

0:42 Sacramento State head Robert Nelsen asks students to graduate in four years Pause

0:41 President Robert S. Nelsen speaks to CSUS graduates

15:05 UC Davis students protest Martin Shkreli and Milo Yiannopoulos event sponsored by college Republicans

1:11 Vandals trash swimming pool at Laurel Ruff Transition School

1:06 Caught on camera: Robber at Stockton store aims gun at clerk

1:33 Sacramento County Sheriff says sanctuary state is a bad idea

0:06 Watch sun rising across the United States in this satellite imagery

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based healthcare could change

1:18 Lessons learned from the 'Yucks' help Lynch pursue winning culture for 49ers