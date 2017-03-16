Sacramento teachers march over contract dispute

UC Davis Chancellor Gary May was unanimously confirmed by UC regents Thursday as the school's next leader. May heads the engineering school at Georgia Tech and discussed Thursday why he believes colleges should have more diversity.
Sacramento police say that a suspicious device was found in a bathroom at McClatchy High School. Students and staff have been moved to the front of the campus as a safety precaution, said Officer Linda Matthew, police spokeswoman.
In this Modesto video, picturing students from Beyer High and Elliott Alternative High School, a boy is surrounded by a dozen or so larger teens, some threatening and jeering, others with cellphones up following the action. At one point he is thrown from the sidewalk into the street. (Facebook)
Protesters hurled smoke bombs, broke windows and sparked a massive bonfire on Wednesday night, prompting University of California at Berkeley officials to cancel a talk by a polarizing editor of Breitbart News out of safety concerns. The decision was made two hours before the appearance of Milo Yiannopoulos.
Hundreds of students and parents rallied outside the Capitol on February 1, 2017 -- the first day of Black History Month -- urging lawmakers to support charter schools and African-American student achievement.