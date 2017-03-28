Expansion-renovation of Sacramento State’s University Union begins with demolition

Demolition taking place on one portion of the University Union at Sacramento State is part of an expansion and renovation of the building where students hang out, meetings are held and assignments are hurriedly completed before class.
Sacramento State plans to spend $53 million in student fees, reserves and other revenues on the University Union project. Construction will add 42,000 square feet to the 183,000-square-foot building, providing additional conference rooms, retail space, a Starbucks, study lounges and more indoor and outdoor seating.
Construction on the three-story addition to the north side of the building is expected to be completed by August 2018.
Growing enrollment has strained the capacity of the University Union. Students sit in hallways or perch on a step in a stairwell to eat lunch or type a paper, according to University Union managers.
The building houses study areas, food services, meeting spaces and program offices.
The architect for the project is Dreyfuss + Blackford Architecture. McCarthy Building Companies is the contractor.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
