Expansion-renovation of Sacramento State’s University Union begins with demolition

1:21 Watch police arrest parolee in North Sacramento after officers shot him during gun battle Pause

1:04 Attorney Parisi gets late assignment, needs time to review evidence

1:46 Mark Orr's challenges are clear as he returns home to run Sac State athletics

0:29 Sacramento teachers march over contract dispute

0:15 Residents, city officials gather to mourn victims

0:36 City Councilman Jay Schenirer: 'We need to support one another'

0:49 South Land Park resident: 'Worst crime I can remember'

1:49 UC Davis aide: Worse than pepper spray

1:15 Janet Napolitano explains why UC will raise tuition for first time in six years