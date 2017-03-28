Grant Union High School has its first pool in years, drawing newcomers to swim team

1:04 Attorney Parisi gets late assignment, needs time to review evidence Pause

1:06 South Land Park residents mourn four killed

0:15 Residents, city officials gather to mourn victims

0:36 City Councilman Jay Schenirer: 'We need to support one another'

0:49 South Land Park resident: 'Worst crime I can remember'

1:12 Four dead at scene of South Land Park homicide

1:46 Mark Orr's challenges are clear as he returns home to run Sac State athletics

0:29 Sacramento teachers march over contract dispute

1:15 Janet Napolitano explains why UC will raise tuition for first time in six years