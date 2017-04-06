Decision postponed on Sacramento New Technology High School charter renewal

Trustees of Sacramento city schools delayed a decision Thursday night on whether to renew the charter for New Technology High School.
The staff of the Sacramento City Unified School district shad recommended that trustees deny renewal, citing the charter school's insolvency and lack of students' adequate academic progress.
Trustee Darrel Woo, whose district includes the campus at 1400 Dickson St. in Sacramento, asked at the Thursday night meeting to delay the decision to April 20 to give district staff members more time to study the issue.
The district has reported that the school has amassed a $650,000 deficit. And enrollment this school year fell to a record low of 187 students.
Woo previously has said he would look for ways to keep the school open.
“I don’t want any school to close, and I think the fiscal side looks like it is driving the staff to recommend closure,” Woo said earlier this week. “I’m scrambling to think of alternatives."
Loretta Kalb: 916-321-1073, @LorettaSacBee
