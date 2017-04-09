It was a normal prom night at Rio. Then Kylie Jenner flew in.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday night, Rio Americano High School students were dancing and having a great time at their prom when reality TV star Kylie Jenner walked in.

“Everyone started screaming ‘It’s Kylie Jenner!’ ” said Chayse Rothchild-Bruno, a Rio freshman. She thought it couldn’t possibly be one of the younger members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but then Rothchild-Bruno, 14, spotted Jenner, 19, walking next to one of Rothchild-Bruno’s friends, Albert Ochoa. She was accompanied by her best friend, Jordyn Woods. Jenner posted a photo of herself with Woods in prom gear on a private airplane Saturday night.

Rothchild-Bruno said Jenner and Ochoa walked through the dance floor at the Tsakopoulos Library Galleria in downtown Sacramento and up to a balcony, where they danced and took some photos.

“I think I was in denial, like no way is it Kylie Jenner,” Rothchild-Bruno said. “It was pretty crazy.”

In interviews over the years, Jenner has mentioned that she wanted to go to prom. She was home-schooled after the ninth grade, so she never got to go to one of her own.

Rothchild-Bruno said a few weeks before prom, signs went up around the school seeking a date for Ochoa. She said she heard that someone in Jenner’s staff saw the fliers on social media and reached out to Ochoa’s family. On prom night, the family told Ochoa there was a family emergency and surprised him with a date with Jenner, according to Rothchild-Bruno. Ochoa and his family could not be reached to elaborate.

Jenner is the youngest child of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner. The E! network reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” chronicles the lives of Jenner, her parents and her siblings. Jenner is also a model and designer. She and her sister, Kendall Jenner, have designed several fashion lines, and Kylie has her own cosmetic lines.