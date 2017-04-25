Education

April 25, 2017 2:24 PM

Folsom Cordova schools choose Tulare superintendent as chief

By Loretta Kalb

lkalb@sacbee.com

Sarah Koligian, a Tulare high school district superintendent, has been named the new chief of the Folsom Cordova Unified School District.

Final contract negotiations are underway for the new schools chief, district officials said. Trustees for the 20,000-student district are expected to ratify Koligian’s appointment at their May 4 board meeting. She replaces Deborah Bettencourt, who in January announced that she will retire at the end of the school year.

Koligian has been the superintendent of the Tulare Joint Union High School District since 2011. It serves more than 5,400 students and has eight schools, including three comprehensive high schools.

She is the second Central Valley superintendent named to a post in the Sacramento area in recent days. Last week, trustees for the Sacramento City Unified School District named Fresno school administrator Jorge Aguilar as its next schools’ chief.

Loretta Kalb: 916-321-1073, @LorettaSacBee

 
