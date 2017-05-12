Norovirus outbreak jumps to 950 cases in Yolo County schools, officials say

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:47 Look inside the empty UC Davis chancellor's residence Pause 2:37 Have you ever heard of norovirus? 0:41 President Robert S. Nelsen speaks to CSUS graduates 1:48 Jerry Brown says a recession is inevitable 2:50 This plant-based burger joint hopes you'll bite 2:04 Schiff: Devin Nunes stepping away from Russia probe 'in the best interest of the investigation' 1:57 Watch cops seize hundreds of marijuana plants at grow operation in Placer County 0:16 Student arrested after BB gun found in backpack 0:16 Residents gather at Fruitridge Road fatal shooting site 1:17 Urban decay takes a toll on the 1000 block of J Street Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

This short video explains what norovirus is, how it is spread, groups that are at high risk for severe disease and how you can protect yourself and loved ones from getting it. Seniors and young children are vulnerable. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)