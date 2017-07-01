It’s science outside the box

Mad Science camps offer a daily combination of in-class discovery and exploration, outdoor games and physical activities, and hands-on applications of the scientific principles presented.
Kids experience science through hands-on touch, see, hear, smell and taste experiments using simple, real world science techniques that allow even the youngest of campers to learn.
Campers create, build and assemble a variety of take-home projects while exploring how science affects the world around us.
For a schedule of summer camps, go to http://sacramento.madscience.org
Comments