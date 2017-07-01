Mad Science student Anthony Lunardi, 8, left, Jordan Bradbury, 9, and Liam Walton, 10, use a laptop computer to program a small robotic device during an Advanced Robotics Summer Camp at the Mad Science Laboratory . A goal of the camp is to give students a hands-on experience and take-home projects for an appreciation of science.
Education

July 01, 2017 9:50 PM

It’s science outside the box

Mad Science camps offer a daily combination of in-class discovery and exploration, outdoor games and physical activities, and hands-on applications of the scientific principles presented.

Kids experience science through hands-on touch, see, hear, smell and taste experiments using simple, real world science techniques that allow even the youngest of campers to learn.

Campers create, build and assemble a variety of take-home projects while exploring how science affects the world around us.

For a schedule of summer camps, go to http://sacramento.madscience.org

