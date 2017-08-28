All 35 of the University of California’s highest-paid employees in 2016 were men

Some keys to earning more than $1 million as a University of California employee: Be a doctor. Or a coach. Or maybe an administrator. Also, be a man.
The 35 UC employees with the highest gross pay in 2016 are all men, according to a Bee review of new salary data from the UC system.
Twenty-nine of the men are prominent doctors at UC hospitals. Four are coaches or former coaches of men’s football or basketball teams. One was a hospital executive. One was an investment officer.
Their state-reported pay ranged from $1.1 million to $3.6 million.
The gender disparity among high earners was particularly acute among UC doctors.
Most doctors in California – 65 percent – are men, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. But all 42 UC doctors who earned more than $1 million in gross pay last year were men, according to the Bee review of UC pay data. (The Bee based its analysis on publicly available photos of the doctors on UC websites, in combination with their names.)
The UC system is not unique. A 2016 study in JAMA Internal Medicine, a medical journal, found that women at teaching hospitals holding the rank of professor tended to earn about as much as men holding the lower rank of associate professor.
UC spokeswoman Dianne Klein said that highly compensated doctors draw their compensation mostly from clinical fees or grants – not just from taxpayers. Likewise, top-paid coaches are paid mostly using revenue from ticket sales or television contracts.
When looking just at base pay – salaries that are directly controlled by UC administrators – the picture shines a little brighter for women, but large pay equity issues remain.
Twenty-five of the 35 UC employees – 70 percent – with the highest base pay in 2016 were men, UC compensation data show.
The chancellor of the UC system is a woman: Janet Napolitano, the former governor of Arizona and former secretary of Homeland Security for the United States.
But 385 UC employees earned higher gross pay than Napolitano in 2016. Twenty-two earned higher base pay. All but four of these were men.
Phillip Reese is The Bee’s data specialist and teaches at Sacramento State. Reach him at 916-321-1137 or 916-278-5420.
Highest-paid UC employees
The 35 University of California employees who earned the highest compensation in 2016:
Name
Campus
Profession
Gross pay
James Lawrence Mora
Los Angeles
Football coach
$ 3,577,299
Cuonzo Martin
Berkeley
Basketball coach
$ 2,933,098
Daniel Dykes
Berkeley
Football coach
$ 2,891,233
Stephen Todd Alford
Los Angeles
Basketball coach
$ 2,721,405
Gordon Alan Cohen
San Francisco
Doctor
$ 2,720,796
Ronald W Busuttil
Los Angeles
Doctor
$ 2,482,207
Vadiyala Mohan Reddy
San Francisco
Doctor
$ 1,943,521
Timothy H McCalmont
San Francisco
Doctor
$ 1,926,941
Eric Esrailian
Los Angeles
Doctor
$ 1,837,625
Philip E Leboit
San Francisco
Doctor
$ 1,779,457
Robert N. Weinreb
San Diego
Doctor
$ 1,626,782
Benjamin J Ansell
Los Angeles
Doctor
$ 1,615,837
Gary L Gitnick
Los Angeles
Doctor
$ 1,599,932
Michael M. Madani
San Diego
Doctor
$ 1,579,002
Khalil M Tabsh
Los Angeles
Doctor
$ 1,522,723
Naveen D Bhandarkar
Irvine
Doctor
$ 1,476,956
Brian G Derubertis
Los Angeles
Doctor
$ 1,426,581
Abbas Ardehali
Los Angeles
Doctor
$ 1,413,454
Dinesh K Chhetri
Los Angeles
Doctor
$ 1,377,175
Ehtisham Mahmud
San Diego
Doctor
$ 1,356,857
Richard J Shemin
Los Angeles
Doctor
$ 1,356,682
Jagdeep Bachher
UCOP
Chief investment officer
$ 1,330,411
Michael T Lawton
San Francisco
Doctor
$ 1,286,949
Jeffrey Dong-Sun Suh
Los Angeles
Doctor
$ 1,286,029
Daniel H Geschwind
Los Angeles
Doctor
$ 1,249,476
Shang I Brian Jiang
San Diego
Doctor
$ 1,233,021
Mark R Laret
San Francisco
CEO, medical center
$ 1,206,918
James M Heaps
Los Angeles
Doctor
$ 1,182,265
Merrill E Gershwin
Davis
Doctor
$ 1,154,733
Gerald S Berke
Los Angeles
Doctor
$ 1,140,981
Nicholas C Saenz
San Diego
Doctor
$ 1,130,466
Isaac M Neuhaus
San Francisco
Doctor
$ 1,124,390
Neil A Martin
Los Angeles
Doctor
$ 1,124,019
Michael W McDermott
San Francisco
Doctor
$ 1,116,652
John P Roberts
San Francisco
Doctor
$ 1,116,517
