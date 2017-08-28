The five highest-paid University of California employees in 2016.
All 35 of the University of California’s highest-paid employees in 2016 were men

By Phillip Reese

preese@sacbee.com

August 28, 2017 3:21 PM

Some keys to earning more than $1 million as a University of California employee: Be a doctor. Or a coach. Or maybe an administrator. Also, be a man.

The 35 UC employees with the highest gross pay in 2016 are all men, according to a Bee review of new salary data from the UC system.

Twenty-nine of the men are prominent doctors at UC hospitals. Four are coaches or former coaches of men’s football or basketball teams. One was a hospital executive. One was an investment officer.

Their state-reported pay ranged from $1.1 million to $3.6 million.

The gender disparity among high earners was particularly acute among UC doctors.

Most doctors in California – 65 percent – are men, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. But all 42 UC doctors who earned more than $1 million in gross pay last year were men, according to the Bee review of UC pay data. (The Bee based its analysis on publicly available photos of the doctors on UC websites, in combination with their names.)

The UC system is not unique. A 2016 study in JAMA Internal Medicine, a medical journal, found that women at teaching hospitals holding the rank of professor tended to earn about as much as men holding the lower rank of associate professor.

UC spokeswoman Dianne Klein said that highly compensated doctors draw their compensation mostly from clinical fees or grants – not just from taxpayers. Likewise, top-paid coaches are paid mostly using revenue from ticket sales or television contracts.

When looking just at base pay – salaries that are directly controlled by UC administrators – the picture shines a little brighter for women, but large pay equity issues remain.

Twenty-five of the 35 UC employees – 70 percent – with the highest base pay in 2016 were men, UC compensation data show.

The chancellor of the UC system is a woman: Janet Napolitano, the former governor of Arizona and former secretary of Homeland Security for the United States.

But 385 UC employees earned higher gross pay than Napolitano in 2016. Twenty-two earned higher base pay. All but four of these were men.

The 25 highest-paid UC employees in 2016  

Phillip Reese is The Bee’s data specialist and teaches at Sacramento State. Reach him at 916-321-1137 or 916-278-5420.

Highest-paid UC employees

The 35 University of California employees who earned the highest compensation in 2016:

Name

Campus

Profession

Gross pay

James Lawrence Mora

Los Angeles

Football coach

$ 3,577,299

Cuonzo Martin

Berkeley

Basketball coach

$ 2,933,098

Daniel Dykes

Berkeley

Football coach

$ 2,891,233

Stephen Todd Alford

Los Angeles

Basketball coach

$ 2,721,405

Gordon Alan Cohen

San Francisco

Doctor

$ 2,720,796

Ronald W Busuttil

Los Angeles

Doctor

$ 2,482,207

Vadiyala Mohan Reddy

San Francisco

Doctor

$ 1,943,521

Timothy H McCalmont

San Francisco

Doctor

$ 1,926,941

Eric Esrailian

Los Angeles

Doctor

$ 1,837,625

Philip E Leboit

San Francisco

Doctor

$ 1,779,457

Robert N. Weinreb

San Diego

Doctor

$ 1,626,782

Benjamin J Ansell

Los Angeles

Doctor

$ 1,615,837

Gary L Gitnick

Los Angeles

Doctor

$ 1,599,932

Michael M. Madani

San Diego

Doctor

$ 1,579,002

Khalil M Tabsh

Los Angeles

Doctor

$ 1,522,723

Naveen D Bhandarkar

Irvine

Doctor

$ 1,476,956

Brian G Derubertis

Los Angeles

Doctor

$ 1,426,581

Abbas Ardehali

Los Angeles

Doctor

$ 1,413,454

Dinesh K Chhetri

Los Angeles

Doctor

$ 1,377,175

Ehtisham Mahmud

San Diego

Doctor

$ 1,356,857

Richard J Shemin

Los Angeles

Doctor

$ 1,356,682

Jagdeep Bachher

UCOP

Chief investment officer

$ 1,330,411

Michael T Lawton

San Francisco

Doctor

$ 1,286,949

Jeffrey Dong-Sun Suh

Los Angeles

Doctor

$ 1,286,029

Daniel H Geschwind

Los Angeles

Doctor

$ 1,249,476

Shang I Brian Jiang

San Diego

Doctor

$ 1,233,021

Mark R Laret

San Francisco

CEO, medical center

$ 1,206,918

James M Heaps

Los Angeles

Doctor

$ 1,182,265

Merrill E Gershwin

Davis

Doctor

$ 1,154,733

Gerald S Berke

Los Angeles

Doctor

$ 1,140,981

Nicholas C Saenz

San Diego

Doctor

$ 1,130,466

Isaac M Neuhaus

San Francisco

Doctor

$ 1,124,390

Neil A Martin

Los Angeles

Doctor

$ 1,124,019

Michael W McDermott

San Francisco

Doctor

$ 1,116,652

John P Roberts

San Francisco

Doctor

$ 1,116,517

