More Videos

Her internship is teaching her leadership skills and responsibility 1:32

Her internship is teaching her leadership skills and responsibility

Pause
The ABCs of charter schools 1:22

The ABCs of charter schools

The Las Vegas shooting in photos 1:06

The Las Vegas shooting in photos

De'Aaron Fox on his first game in NBA 2:07

De'Aaron Fox on his first game in NBA

How parked cars can protect bicyclists in Sacramento 0:48

How parked cars can protect bicyclists in Sacramento

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

Student debt is on the rise in the U.S. 2:44

Student debt is on the rise in the U.S.

How the tunnel project might affect Delta landowners 2:43

How the tunnel project might affect Delta landowners

Can 49ers ride Hyde to their first win? Why he might be their best shot vs. Cardinals 1:43

Can 49ers ride Hyde to their first win? Why he might be their best shot vs. Cardinals

Officer Victor Wolfe talks about his shooting injury from early September 2:14

Officer Victor Wolfe talks about his shooting injury from early September

  • Undocumented students at CSUS worry about Trump ending Obama protections

    California State University undocumented students attended a forum at Sacramento State on Jan. 23, 2017 to discuss how federal changes could affect them.

California State University undocumented students attended a forum at Sacramento State on Jan. 23, 2017 to discuss how federal changes could affect them. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee
California State University undocumented students attended a forum at Sacramento State on Jan. 23, 2017 to discuss how federal changes could affect them. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee

Education

Sacramento State student government donates $10K to DACA renewal fund

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

October 03, 2017 9:08 AM

Sacramento State Associated Students Inc. has donated $10,000 to the university’s Dreamer Resource Student Emergency Grant Fund to help students in danger of being deported.

The fund pays for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals renewal applications as well as other miscellaneous costs students with tenuous immigration status may incur. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced last month that the federal government intends to terminate the program, commonly referred to as DACA, though President Donald Trump later said Congress would have a six-month window to determine an alternative solution.

“Regardless of the fate of the DACA program, ASI is committed to supporting, empowering, and advocating for the rights and needs of our students,” said Mia Kagianas, Sacramento State ASI president, in a university news release. “ASI is prepared to support students who are impacted by the outcome of the program.”

The $10,000 comes from ASI’s rainy day fund, Sacramento State director of student engagement and outreach Reuben Greenwald said. Kagianas authored the resolution, which was approved by the student government board of directors.

DACA renewal applications cost $465 per person, per the National Immigration Law Center. Residents whose permits expire on or before March 5 must re-apply by Thursday.

An estimated 800,000 young adults in America legally go to school or work through DACA, including about 1,000 Sacramento State students, according to the university’s Dreamer Resource Center.

More Videos

Her internship is teaching her leadership skills and responsibility 1:32

Her internship is teaching her leadership skills and responsibility

Pause
The ABCs of charter schools 1:22

The ABCs of charter schools

The Las Vegas shooting in photos 1:06

The Las Vegas shooting in photos

De'Aaron Fox on his first game in NBA 2:07

De'Aaron Fox on his first game in NBA

How parked cars can protect bicyclists in Sacramento 0:48

How parked cars can protect bicyclists in Sacramento

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

Student debt is on the rise in the U.S. 2:44

Student debt is on the rise in the U.S.

How the tunnel project might affect Delta landowners 2:43

How the tunnel project might affect Delta landowners

Can 49ers ride Hyde to their first win? Why he might be their best shot vs. Cardinals 1:43

Can 49ers ride Hyde to their first win? Why he might be their best shot vs. Cardinals

Officer Victor Wolfe talks about his shooting injury from early September 2:14

Officer Victor Wolfe talks about his shooting injury from early September

  • CSU Sacramento President Robert S. Nelsen has a message for DREAMers

    In the wake of uncertainty over what President Donald Trump will do to the status of DREAMers and DACA recipients, California State University, Sacramento President Robert S. Nelsen is asserting his and the university's commitment to DACA students and DREAMers.

CSU Sacramento President Robert S. Nelsen has a message for DREAMers

In the wake of uncertainty over what President Donald Trump will do to the status of DREAMers and DACA recipients, California State University, Sacramento President Robert S. Nelsen is asserting his and the university's commitment to DACA students and DREAMers.

California State University, Sacramento

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Her internship is teaching her leadership skills and responsibility

View More Video