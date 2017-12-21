Rancho Cordova police team up with Santa to reward successful students

More Videos 0:18 Watch hundreds of Hornets don caps and gowns in time-lapse of Sac State commencement Pause 1:15 Adorable bonded pups still waiting for adoption at Bradshaw shelter 2:52 'So how many of you enjoy coming to jail?' Counselor fights on the front lines of California's drug war 1:21 Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster 0:13 Four seasons: Time lapse of equinoxes and soltices as seen from space 0:33 Two shot in Oak Park near Santa Cruz Way and Broadway 1:10 Six new laws that could change your life in 2018 1:14 Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:10 Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits 2:41 Tour $40 million Lake Tahoe home boasting walls of glass Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch Rancho Cordova kids go on shopping spree with Santa, police and city staff The police rewarded 28 high-achieving local students at Walmart on Dec. 21 with their Holiday STAR program, which seeks to recognize academic and civic achievement in the face of financial hardships. The police rewarded 28 high-achieving local students at Walmart on Dec. 21 with their Holiday STAR program, which seeks to recognize academic and civic achievement in the face of financial hardships. Rancho Cordova Police Department Facebook

